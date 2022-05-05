‘Sahitya-Cinema Aaj O Bibhutimay’ Organised By Bibhuti Bhushan Smriti Sanrakshan Samiti In Association With Barrackpore Municipality & Disha Eye Hospitals

Dr Debashish Bhattacharya, CMD, Disha Eye Hospitals handing over a memento to Mr. Raj Chakraborty, renowned film maker and MLA of Barrackpore, who received it on behalf of noted film maker Mr Goutam Ghosh at the programme entitled ‘Sahitya-Cinema Aaj O Bibhutimay’ organised by Bibhuti Bhushan Smriti Sanrakshan Samiti in association with Barrackpore Municipality & Disha Eye Hospitals
Kolkata, 5th May 2022: On the birth anniversary of Satyajit Ray, a unique programme titled ‘Sahitya-Cinema Aaj O Bibhutimay’ was organised by Bibhuti Bhushan Smriti Sanrakshan Samiti in association with Barrackpore Municipality & Disha Eye Hospitals in Sukanta Sadan, Barrackpore. Present on the occasion were eminent personalities like Mr. Raj Chakraborty, renowned filmmaker and MLA of Barrackpore; Dr Debashish Bhattacharya, CMD, Disha Eye Hospitals; Dr. Suranjan Das, Chancellor of Jadavpur University; Dr. Shyamantak Das, Vice-chancellor Of Jadavpur University among others.

Mr. Raj Chakraborty, renowned film maker and MLA of Barrackpore speaking at the programme entitled ‘Sahitya-Cinema Aaj O Bibhutimay’ organised by Bibhuti Bhushan Smriti Sanrakshan Samiti in association with Barrackpore Municipality & Disha Eye Hospitals
On the occasion, the welcome song was presented Ms. Mitra Bandopadhyay which was followed by a dance performance by Ms. Alokparna Guha & her troupe. The iconic Bengali film “Pather Panchali” along with a short film by noted filmmaker Mr. Goutam Ghosh titled “Faakir” was shown on the programme.

This inimitable initiative was taken by the noted theatre personality Mr. Chandan Sen as a tribute to Bibhuti Bhushan Bandyopadhyay and Satyajit Ray. Bibhuti Bhushan Bandyopadhyay completed the novel ‘Pather Panchali’ during his stay at Barrackpore.

