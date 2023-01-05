Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav attends Design Exhibition

Archohm, an architectural firm organized an “Architecture Exhibition” at Bikaner House Delhi. Akhilesh Yadav (National President of the Samajwadi Party) as the chief guest, graced the event with his Presence.

During the exhibition, Akhilesh Yadav’s Said “Global Investors Summit to be held in Lucknow next month is a “mere betrayal”. The UP government should tell how much was implemented on the ground from previous summits. Such summits are a mere betrayal. First, they send their ministers abroad, then they themselves visit other cities, what’s their industrial policy for investment. He also stressed on “India needs more smart cities, to cope with the problem of increasing population of cities. The Government has to provide equal facilities to rural people and generate employment opportunities so that they do not have to migrate to the cities”.

The exhibition showcases a myriad of projects designed by Studio Archohm such as The Mumbai Metro, Orange Castle, Dilli Haat, Lok Nayak Jaya Prakash Museum, Gwalior School, Taj Ganj, Hussainabad, Science Museum, etc.

During the exhibition, Archohm showcased the artwork of Kokil Gupta. It provides a platform for cultural and artistic interchange between artisans and visitors.

Sourabh Gupta, Principal Architect and Managing Director of Studio Archohm said “Taking a position in architecture is paramount, understanding the impact of that pedagogy is essential. Our architecture seeks to unlock the potential of spaces. To create something meaningful out of nothing. Archohm’s design philosophy has been one that creates a dialogue of pure functional forms exaggerated by the use of individual materials. The architecture was always about space and light, volume and play, and this interesting co-existence and interaction of various materials are used in all projects to create responsive and responsible architecture which is climatically and contextually relevant”.