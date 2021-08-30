Samantha Akkineni raises the fashion quotient as she hits the screens for Myntra’s mega brand campaign

Bengaluru: Myntra has unveiled its latest ad films featuring its brand ambassador, Samantha Akkineni, as part of a star-studded brand campaign that was launched earlier this month. The campaign is aimed at reinforcing Myntra’s position as ‘India’s Fashion Expert’, featuring a diverse superstar cast who are admired for their films and fashion. Samantha will appear in two ad films promoting women’s western wear and ethnic wear, largely across electronic and digital platforms in the south.

An extremely talented and renowned film personality, Samantha is a face of the Myntra brand and has been instrumental in connecting the brand with her wide fan base, since the beginning of her association with Myntra last year, in the south and beyond. A four-time Filmfare award winner and philanthropist, she is also a household name across multiple states in the region and is widely known for her critically-acclaimed roles in regional movies as well as her work on OTT. Her fashion quotient and impeccable style, along with her strong appeal among native audiences, will further help establish Myntra as the go-to destination for fashion in this region, and beyond.

With the roll out of the new ad films, Myntra is all set to strengthen its strong connect with its consumers, influence and accelerate the business, further strengthening its leadership in the market.