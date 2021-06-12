SAMARPAN – A noble cause by two teenagers

Mumbai: Malhar Sanghavi and Param Mody of Std. 12 ISC of Jamnabai Narsee School hit upon a novel idea to bring succor and relief to the most underserved pandemic hotspots of the country by pooling in the talent and entertainment quotient on a common platform in the style of SAMARPAN – an entertainment cum fund raising event harnessing the ever-brimming talent of stalwarts, so as to put a smile and cheer common man and seniors during these testing and gloomy times. Thus “SAMARPAN” an entertainment event happened roping in 9 extremely talented artists of P Cube Music in fusion with Soulful Vibrations from across the United States, Bahrain, Sultanate of Oman and Australia, who got together to put up not only a spectacular entertainment performance of old Hindi songs from the Golden Era to Hindi music, but generously contributed to the fund raiser. Highlight of the event was the electrifying performance rendered by iconic music Duo Mansi and Parthiv Gohil who along with their entire band mesmerized the viewers with their outstanding performances. Similarly, Dr Diptiben Shukla, a retired lecturer of Gujarati livened up the audience with her thoughts on Positivity. Dr Tushar Shah who is at the forefront in combating Covid, treating thousands of patients, injected a healthy dose of laughter to the viewers with his unmatched standup comedy

Sri Paragbhai Vora, Managing Trustee of Santokba Premkorba Charitable Trust in a very noble gesture, came forward to channelize every Rupee received as donation from the generous contribution of the donors from across India and the Indian diaspora overseas to purchase and transport Covid Combat essentials like PPE Kits, Oxygen, Concentrator, Clinical face Masks, Oxymeters etc to rural hospitals in Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. As a result of spontaneous generosity of participating artists and our donors who rose to the occasion and contributed over Rs 6 lakh which prove extremely useful to Corona warriors – our frontline doctors, nurses and caregivers in combatting the deadly virus. SAMARPAN means offering with a sense of devotion, and this event proved these teenager’s modest tribute of “SAMARPAN” in a humble way. By this act they wish to inspire youth to come forward for such noble cause and help the society to fight against this pandemic. The entire event was scripted by Shri Jimit Mull who has been their guide and mentor since standard 8 teaching them Guajarati – their mother tongue in the most subtle and unique; inculcating true love for the finer nuances of the language. The whole event was multi-streamed on ZOOM and similar virtual media platforms to over a thousand viewers who enjoyed the presentation from the comfort of their home which was facilitated by Sri Randeep Pawar and his team.