Sangeet Kala Samman Samiti organising “Classical Music Concert”

Sangeet Kala Samman Samiti is all set to organise “Classical Music Concert” on 29th April 2023, that is Saturday from 7 p.m. onwards at Amaltas Hall, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road, New Delhi. The guests of honour for this program are Vidushi Prof Anupam Mahajan, renowned Sitarist and Former Dean and Head of Faculty of Music & Fine Arts Delhi University) and Dr.(Pt). Santosh Kumar Nahar, renowned Violinist and Assistant Director (All India Radio).

Key Points of the event

Date – 29 April 2023

Day – Saturday

Time – 7 pm onwards

Venue – Amaltas Hall, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road, New Delhi

Programme Details

The performance of the evening will be started by Adhiraj Chaudhuri who is grandson of Guru Padmbhushan Late Pt Debu Choudhuri, and son of Late Pt Prateek Choudhuri.

Adhiraj Chaudhuri on the sitar, accompanied by Adnan Khan on tabla. “ It’s a tremendous opportunity for me to perform in this esteemed music event. During my performance, I will present a few compositions with improvisations that I learned from my illustrious Dada(Grandfather)Guru, Padmbhushan Late Pt Debu Choudhuri ji, and my father, Late Pt Prateek Choudhuri. They were both renowned sitar exponents of the Senia Gharana,” said musician Adiraj Choudhuri.

The second performance of the evening will be done by Dr. Rahul Prakash Vocal Recital with Shanti Bhushan on tabla and Dr Ravi Pal on the harmonium. Dr Rahul is an assistant professor at Maya Somaiya School of Music and performing arts Somaiya Vidyavihar University Mumbai. He started his classical vocal music under ‘ GURU SHISHYA PARAMPARA’ from Pt. Baldev Raj Verma, (A Top – Grade Artist of all India Radio and Doordarshan and Doyen of the Indore Gharana) , since 2008. He has been awarded a Ph.D. on ‘ Hindustani Shastriya Sangeet Mein Ritukaleen Bandishon Ka Sangitik Vishleshan’ in 2021.

The program will be Compere by Swarnima Sharma, Shivam Dobrial

Words for Sangeet Kala Samman Samiti by Padmabhushan Dr. Pandit Gokulotsavji Maharaj, Senior Most Indian Classical Virtuoso – Doyen Creator and founder of Sarvang Sampurn Gayaki Shaily

Sangeet Kala Samman Samiti has been working relentlessly for the promotion and preservation of Hindustani classical music amongst the masses. India’s musical heritage is rich, vast, and varied and its transmission amongst the younger generation is extremely important to keep the musical legacy alive.

The society has organised several concerts during the past more than 20 yrs. It has also conferred Swar Samman and has felicitated senior classical musicians like Vidushi Shanno Khurana, Malti Gilani, Pt. Abhay Narayan Mallick,Pt.Sunil Mukherjee, Pt.D.K.Datar and many others. This Samiti is also committed to promoting and propagating Rashtra bhasha Hindi through classical Raga-based compositions.