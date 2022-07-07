Save Soil: Sadhguru’s Ride for Soil continues in Eastern India with JIS Group and culminates in Dr. Sudhir Chandra Sur Institute of Technology & Sports Complex, Dumdum, Kolkata.

Kolkata, June 2022: Jagadish Vasudev known by the honorific title ‘Sadhguru’, is an Indian Mystic, a Yogi and proponent of spirituality. He embarked upon an arduous journey on 21st March for 100-day. This was a 30,000-km journey as a lone motorcyclist, to activate citizen support and global government policy action to revitalize the soil. Save Soil is a global movement to address the soil crisis by bringing together people from around the world to stand up for Soil Health, and supporting leaders of all nations to institute national policies and actions toward increasing the organic content in cultivable Soil.

Isha Foundation Volunteers rode for 6 days in Eastern India with JIS Group Colleges covering JIS College of Engineering, Kalyani; JIS School of Polytechnic, Kalyani; Guru Nanak Institute of Technology, Sodepur, Guru Nanak Institute of Hotel Management, Sodepur, Guru Nanak Institute of Pharmaceutical Science & Technology, Sodepur; Guru Nanak Institute of Dental Sciences and Research, Sodepur; Narula Institute of Technology, Agarpara and JIS University, Agarpara.

The culmination of Ride for Soil has taken place on Wednesday at Dr. Sudhir Chandra Sur Institute of Technology & Sports Complex, Dumdum which is under the JIS Group.

Sadhguru’s journey through Europe and the Middle East has received an overwhelmingly positive response from both the people and the governments. Sadhguru’s Journey culminates in Eastern India with JIS Group Colleges. Post culmination ceremony, Isha Foundation enlightened Faculty Members, Students and Staff about the urgent need to Save Soil in the college campus itself.