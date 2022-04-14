SAVOUR THE TASTE OF SPAIN WITH FLAVORFUL PAELLA AND SPARKLING SANGRIA AT SEVILLA, THE CLARIDGES

Mumbai, April 14, 2022: Sevilla at The Claridges, New Delhi, is heralding summer by celebrating the exotic cuisine of Spain and the Mediterranean region with live paella counters, delicious sangrias, and refreshing summer coolers in a stunning alfresco setting. The ambience is ideal for spending quality time with family and friends.

Paella is a Spanish rice dish with saffron-seasoned meats, seafood, and vegetables. The dish is thought to have originated in the rice-growing districts of Spain’s Mediterranean coast, specifically in the Valencia province. The enticing sangria complements the savoury fare perfectly and is typically made using red wine and diced fruit, though other ingredients or spirits can be used to enhance the flavour. Together, Paella and Sangria are a true celebration of authentic Spanish flavours.

The exotic Paella menu at Sevilla includes luscious Cured Meat Platters, Cheese Platters, Vegetarian and Non-vegetarian Tapas Platters, besides Royal Paella with Seafood, Arroz Negro Paella, Spanish Pearl Barley Paella, Paella De Chorizo Mixto, Paella De Trufa, Paella de Garbanzos Valenciana, and Fideua.

These fabulous dishes will be accompanied by dazzling sangrias such as Blueberry Sangria, Hawaiian Sangria, Peach and Mango Sangria, Chocolate Sangria, and Watermelon Citrus Sangria, to name a few. In summer coolers, choose from a vast variety of flavours such as Watermelon Spritzer, Earl Grey Ice Tea, Blueberry Lemonade, Berry Sangria, and Lavender Spritzer for those who want a non-alcoholic beverage. And the scrumptious and tempting Nutella Churro with cinnamon sugar, a famous Spanish dessert, is perfect to round out a memorable meal.