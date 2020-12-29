SCSC, the collaborative body between the IT Industry and Cyberabad Police earns national recognition: VC Sajjanar, Commissioner of Police, Cyberabad and Chairman of SCSC

Hyderabad: SCSC (Society for Cyberabad Security Council), the collaborative body between IT Industry and Cyberabad Police earned national recognition for its timely and innovative initiatives impacting the society at large said VC Sajjanar, Commissioner of Police, Cyberabad, who is also Chairman of SCSC while addressing an annual press conference here in the city at Cyberabad Police Commissionerate office on Tuesday.

I am happy to share that Hyderabad city was the first city in the country to ensure that 6.5 lakh IT employees and their required hardware is swiftly shifted to their respective homes facilitating them work from home. Their home offices were set up within a week without any problem, thus ensuring that business continued uninterrupted. No other city in the country can boast of such a smooth transition and it is only possible due to the collaborative effort of SCSC with the Police said VC Sajjanar

SCSC provided services during the Pandemic, Sajjanar added and said, it not only served its industry but also other industries and the public at large. It coordinated with Government bodies, industry heads and ensured business continuity.

Releasing its annual report, Krishna Yedula, General Secretary of SCSC said, the model between the IT Industry and Police is very unique, not only in India but in the entire world. Both these organisations have been collaborating and working in unison for a common goal for the past 14 years he added.

Speaking further Krishna Yedula said, the IT Industry and Police collaboration is not seen anywhere in the country. That is why police organisations in many states are adopting the model. Starting this year Rachakonda and Hyderabad Police Commissionerates have set up similar collaborations. Warangal, Siddipet and other Police Commissionerate offices in the state, as well as neighboring states like Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and other, have been studying its model to establish similar setups. Seeing the success of the model, Chennai and Pune cities are also actively pursuing the matter.

2020 is a year of highest impact, greater inclusivity, strongest collaboration, bigger growth and amazing value, Krishna Yedula said.

One of the biggest initiatives of the SCSC was setting up COVID Control Room at Cyberabad Police Commissionerate premises in Gachibowli.

During this period the covid control room has distributed 12 lakh food packets and 1.6 lakh groceries not only in the Cyberabad limits but also in far off tribal places. It has mobilized 6000 units of blood during the corona times.

It has set up a first of its kind Plasma Bank. It motivated 5000 donors to donate plasma. Nearly 7500 to 8000 patients were benefitted through the initiative. The initiative has become talk of the country. On request of Pune City Police, it was set up there which was inaugurated by none other than Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddav Thackeray. And it was subsequently expanded to entire Maharashtra.

During the year we have organised 3 major conclaves. 1500 delegates including several IPS officers from various states have participated. Some of its major initiatives include Margadarshak ad Sanghamitra, shared Krishna Yedula

Margdarshak programme helps women leader in their empowerment to work for women safety for their organization and act as a bridge between law enforcement and their organization. Sanghamitra, as the name suggests, is a trusted friend and guide for safer communities. It is a community outreach program. The main objective of the initiative was to help women who need support from the available ecosystem.

Krishna Yedula attributed its success to industry-friendly police and government.

The welfare of families of martyrs is the responsibility of all of us said Krishna Yedula. SCSC and Police have actively collaborated in placing 13 family members of CRPF Martyrs in IT Companies located in the Cyberabad limits. This has happened at the beginning of the year which has happened first time in the country.

6.5 lakh employees work in 1000 plus IT companies located in the IT corridor in Cyberabad. SCSC represents them.

SCSC which has been primarily collaborating with IT Industry and Police has now expanded its reach to five other verticals such as Pharma, Manufacturing, Infra Developers, Health Care and Hotels, Conventions and Education sectors.