“Second Meals” by Celebrity Chef Davinder Kumar

New Delhi: The Coffee Table Book “Second Meals ” which is prepared by the food scrap is authored by Celebrity Chef Davinder Kumar & has been published by Shubhi publication was unveiled at Le Meridien, New Delhi.

The hidden ingredient of this book is the food scrap, yes you heard me right, food scraps. The book depicts the art of Cooking through food scraps in a unique way and style. It will definitely encourage cooking and eating every single part of vegetables and fruits.

The event was attended by Kathak Guru Shovana Narayan with Herbert Traxl, Sharon Lowen, Classical Singer Meeta Pandit, Chef Sabyasachi Gorai, Food Critic Pushpesh Pant, Vir Sanghvi, FDCI President Sunil Sethi, Shobana Mahansaria, Manisha Gawade, Alphons Joseph Kannanthanam, former Indian Minister for Tourism, Dr. Gunita Singh, Mr. Viveka Oberoi with Mrs. Oberoi to name a few.

Chef, Davinder Kumar said “The art of Cooking with food scraps is a way and style that encourages cooking and eating every part of vegetables and fruits. It is the key to maximize nutrition and minimize food wastage. The recipes in the Second Meals promote mindful thinking besides being environmentally friendly and provide innovative options to use food scraps”.

Sanjay Arya, Founder, Shubhi Publication said “Saving Natural Resources will help sustain life for many more years as destroying them will create doom for mankind”. This book is an effort to save the environment by using food scraps which otherwise being burnt pollute the environment and this book will also help in solving the food problem for the developing countries like us and others with nutritive values.