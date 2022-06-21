Seven top tips for keeping calm in a crash

Drivers have been urged to take expert advice in the event of a car crash – with emphasis on checking the safety of passengers in the first instance.

The holiday car rental experts at StressFreeCarRental.com are giving need-to-know advice for motorists involved in a car incident.

In the unfortunate event of a car crash, there are some vital tips that will help motorists ensure stress and panic can be reduced.

It can be easy to let the adrenaline take over and make rash decisions, but experts are advising drivers to remain cool and calm when handling the situation.

Although the car itself may seem like a priority in the moment, ensuring the safety of passengers and other parties should always take precedence.

A spokesperson for StressFreeCarRental.com said: ”Unfortunately, motoring incidents can happen and in the eventuality that they do, drivers should be prepared to handle them. “It’s easy to feel overcome with emotions after a car crash and this is completely normal. However, keeping calm and making logical decisions will be beneficial in the long run – especially when it comes to contacting your insurance provider.”

Here are StressFreeCarRental.com’s top tips for dealing with a car crash:

Bring the vehicle to a stop

Immediately after an accident, try to stop the car and turn off the engine as soon as possible. Failure to do this could cause further damage and as well as this, it is a criminal offence not to do so.

Safety

Ensuring the safety of yourself and any passengers is paramount after a car crash. Even if there appear to be no immediate or apparent injuries, they could present themselves hours after the crash. Adrenaline levels will be high after an incident and it’s easy to be worried about the car, but the safety of those inside the vehicle should be a top priority.

Make a call

Depending on the severity of the incident, you may need to contact the emergency services if there are any serious injuries or if the road is blocked. If it is safe to do so, you may want to call a friend or family member to help you deal with the situation.

Keep cool

Handling emotions can be difficult after a crash and it’s completely normal to be in a state of shock. Try your best to remain cool, calm and collected as this will allow you to handle the situation better. If need be, walk away from the area, take a few breaths and collect your thoughts before communicating with the other person(s) involved.

Save apologies

Apologising to the other party after a crash can point the liability toward you, even if you aren’t in the wrong. It’s okay to communicate with the other party after a crash, but don’t admit liability until you’re completely sure of what happened.

Exchange details

Make sure to get all of the necessary details that you need from the other driver before you leave. It is advisable to get their name, address, insurance details and any descriptions of the incident. Note down the make and model of the other car(s) involved, any witnesses and other key details.

Don’t wait to claim

Contact your insurance provider as soon as possible to inform them of the incident. It is likely that they will ask for the following: your policy number, your address, registration numbers of the cars involved and the other driver’s details.