SHE contest – Empower to Protect

Jatayu Rama Cultural Center is organizing a Short Film contest named – SHE. SHE signifies – Strength, Honour, and Empowerment. The theme of the contest is Woman Protection. Taking the cue from the Ramayana, where Jatayu sacrifices his life while trying to save Sitamata, the theme highlights the fact that we should take concrete actions to protect women.

We are looking for film entries to bring forth the idea of women’s protection in today’s world. The short video should be a maximum of 10 minutes duration (including the credits). To participate, the contestants need to register at the website

www.jatayuramatemple.in. All the entries should be uploaded through Google drive and must be available for download by the organizers. All the entries should be in the HD format. Apart from the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd prizes, there are 6 categories in which prizes can be won such as best director, best performance, best editing, best music, the best content, and the most popular film. The registration fee is Rs. 1000, and the last date for submitting your entries is 15 Jan 2021.

The contestants can visit us at

www.jatayuramatemple.in for more information about the contest. The participants need to fill the form with all the relevant details mentioning his/her name, short film title, language, duration, and cast and crew details.

The mission of the Jatayu Rama Cultural Centre is to support and enrich the culture and spirituality of our legendary past. We seek to spread the message of oneness and nationality to future generations. The Jatayu Rama Cultural Centre gives priority to women’s safety. Seeing the numerous atrocities on women, it seeks to draw the attention of the general and popular towards this issue. It is highly motivated by the selfless and sincere devotion of bhakt Jatayu, who without fearing his life, fought with the King of demons, Ravana. Promotion and educating the masses about the Jatayu Stuthi is the main objective of the Jatayu Temple.