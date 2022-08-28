Shefali Jariwala created inspiring looks and new trends for bridesmaids during the wedding season.

Shefali Jariwala, the beautiful model and actress popularly known as the Kaanta Laga Girl, is known for her elegant fashion sense and glamorous styles. For the upcoming wedding season she set new trends for her fans and bridesmaids and became an inspiration for them. Makeover experts Richa Agarwal and Harveen Kathuria makeover expert along with Fashion Stylists from High on Persona curated innovative looks for bridesmaids. Along with Barkha Arora, Divya Khanna and Yasmin these looks were curated to perfection.

Shefali Jariwala presented beautiful looks for bridesmaids on the theme of “My Best Friend’s Wedding”. Speaking about these looks, Richa Aggarwal said, “It is often seen that many trends are being forecast for bridal looks and there is also a showcasing of new looks, but there is little about the looks of friends of brides. It comes to the fore and in such a situation, bridesmaids are also very confused about their looks. In such a situation, we thought that this time some special looks should be created and kept in front for the friends of the brides. Two looks were created for the bridesmaids with Shefali, in one look, Shefali was looking very beautiful in a red lehenga look, in which her makeup was very elegant and simple, makeup with a dry red lehenga was very It was soft and the look of Ice was smoky which was enhanced with kajal, smoky eye makeup with subtle makeup and soft pink lip gloss created the perfect balance.

The look was bold and glamorous yet regal and elegant. The makeup for this look was done with a lightweight, mattifying gel-based moisturizer, which is good for summer and monsoon, waterproof makeup keeping in mind the sweaty and sticky weather. In this look, Shefali wore sneakers instead of sandals, which is a new and comfy way for bridesmaids to be stylish, beautiful and comfortable and enjoy the wedding. For the second look, the team opted for a gorgeous lehenga in mustard yellow colour. Shefali looked gorgeous and glamorous in this look adorned with intricate sequins and embroidery. Her look was nude for makeup. Eye makeup was kept light and nude shade lip gloss was chosen for the lips. These looks were completed with polki and emerald jewellery. Both looks beautifully and uniquely blend the contemporary and traditional for the wedding season, offering the perfect inspiration for monsoon bridesmaids in these trendy looks by sleek and neat hairdos, minimalist makeup, and statement necklace.