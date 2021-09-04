Show Gratitude to your teacher with these 5 gifts on Teachers Day

Teachers are like the northern star which guides all the ships across the ocean. They inspire us all by opening our mind and instilling values, principles, and ethics. No matter what, their efforts to shape our lives are really underappreciated. So, this Teachers Day we should recognize them and appreciate them by giving a special gift to them from these 5 e-commerce websites.

Customized Stationary: If you would like to cheer your teacher, then you can give a customized stationery gift pack. Vistaprint’s Stationery items like pens, notebooks, diaries, bookmarks, stamps can be very handy for your teacher. Thus, a personalized stationery kit is a great gift as you can get a personalized message like “World’s Best Teacher” or “Happy Teacher’s Day” which will work like a charm. Price starting from Rs. 120/- onwards.

Gift Hamper- On Teachers’ Day, express your appreciation to your teacher by sending them a Bouquet of Emotions at their doorstep. Send your respect in the form of this amazing present by ordering from MyFlowerTree. The gift hamper has a Bouquet of 10 Red Roses, wrapped in red paper, 2 Cadbury’s Dairy Milk Silks, a Half Kg Black Forest Cake and a cute Teddy Bear all for only at Rs. 1550/-

Back Pillow – Teachers have one of the most stressful jobs ever and the job requires them to stand for long hours. So, you can give Livpure’s Spyne back pillow which is crafted to offer maximum back support and alignment for your teacher’s back. You can attach this pillow to your teacher’s chair and reduce the stress on their back and waist while sitting for long periods at work in front of your computer or during long drives. Available at: LivpureSleep for Rs 1299/-

Photo Albums – The best way to collect and preserve all our beautiful memories is to click a still and freeze the moment forever. Gifting a customized photo album from Vistaprint to your favourite teacher is traditional, and no matter how old you get, photographs keep the age-old memories fresh. As a cherry on the top, you can also personalize the cover of this photo album. So why not take your and your teacher’s photographs and organise it in a customized photo album. The customised albums range start at Rs. 580/- and available at various sizes.

Indoor Plant – If you’d like to give your teacher something which will last longer than a flower bouquet, you can try an indoor plant. The indoor plant even requires less maintenance, but mainly it enhances the house as well. You can choose varieties of flowers and pots from the Ferns and Petals and order it from sitting at home for just. You can choose from its many range of indoor plants which vary from Rs. 249 to Rs. 13799.