Shri Bajrang Alliance-owned Goeld Frozen Foods to Hire 600 Employees

December 15th, 2022: Goeld Frozen foods, part of Shri Bajrang Alliance plans to expand its existing team of 400 workforce p by adding more than 600 team members. Of our total 1,000 workforces, Goeld Frozen Foods is aiming to employ 750 women who will be given in-house training, facilities to stay and education for their children.

The hiring is in alignment to the expansion plan where Goeld plans to increase its production capacity by plans to increase production capacity by almost double. The roles are of semi-skilled and skilled workforce for the production floor in various profiles.

Mr. Archit Goel , Executive Director and CFO, Shri Bajrang Alliance Ltd shared, “ We always believe in growing together with our team, that has always been the genesis of Shri Bajrang Alliance. We will ensure we continue upskilling our team members and provide the support and training of our team. The culture at GOELD invites women to power. To nurture and lead with a belief that women are a core component towards the growth and success of any brand especially in the Food Industry, we will ensure that we have equal if not more women in our work force always as a policy.“

Established in May 2020 during the worldwide pandemic amid the need for fresh and hygienic food demands, GOELD Frozen Foods is a 100% vegetarian frozen food brand offering a wide range of products which range from Indian Breads, Snacks, Curries, Meals, and Ready to Eat vegetarian dishes. GOELD is a vegetarian haven of purity as all their products are manufactured in 100% Vegetarian Kitchens which is a very rare scenario in the food processing industry.

Situated in Raipur, the capital of Chhattisgarh, their food processing factory is spread over 5 acres with investments that dive deep into world class machinery from all across the Globe from countries such as Germany, Sweden, Netherlands, Japan, Taiwan to name a few. Company owned farms that sprawl over 300+ acres that cater to 70% of the factories needs for vegetables where they can control the quality and natural growth of these precious input materials to bring consumers a product that is not only convenient but also made with stringent natural ingredients only.

The company has created a tactile footprint in its retail markets by keeping its core focus on creating the convenience of an easy meal that can be readied within a minimum time of 3-5 minutes. The focus of their market expansion has not only been on metro cities like most other new start-ups but it has taken a more widespread approach by including Tier-I and Tier-II cities as well. Their focus is unparalleled when it comes to delivering quality to the consumers which is evident with their GOELD Promise. Currently, delivering their GOELD Promise to major international destinations also such as Australia, USA, Netherlands, Middle East, UK and New Zealand.