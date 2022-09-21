Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra presents 66th edition of ‘Shri Ram’ Dance-Drama returns full-fledged spanning from Navratras to Dhanteras

It is the time of the year when New Delhi’s cultural staple – Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra’s ‘Shri Ram’ comes around to enhance the flavor of festivities. Showcasing magnificence in every aspect of the production, the dance-drama is scheduled to wow its audiences from Monday, September 26th, 2022 to Saturday, October 22nd, 2022 with its 66th edition at Kendra Lawns, Copernicus Marg, New Delhi every day at 6.30pm. Chief Guest Smt. Meenakashi Lekhi, Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture, Government of India will inaugurate the Ramlila.

‘Shri Ram’ – an Iconic Production ever produced in India’s Cultural History chronicles events from Lord Ram’s birth to Rajya Abhishek in a 2.30 hours capsule embellished with original soundtracks, choreography, elaborate costumes and make-belief set up.

This Magnum Opus has enjoyed the patronage of almost all the Indian Presidents and Prime ministers. Created and designed in the distinctive dance-drama style, Kendra’s iconic production has become a landmark event in Delhi on the occasion of Dussehra. It has travelled around the nation and to several overseas countries to present its grandeur and artistic finesse all intertwined with an evergreen story. The show has surpassed viewership of accomplished international shows with a whooping number of over 7 lakh spectators since inception in 1957 years having spawned new generations.

Established and conceptualized by Padamshri Mrs. Shobha Deepak Singh, the intent of ‘Shri Ram’ is not merely to carry on a legacy that Shobha ji’s mother created but is to ease the percolation of a heritage that is unique to India and extensively rich in moral values that are pertinent even today. The idea is to strengthen the core of the nation that is primarily composed of the young generation.

Over the years Smt. Shobha Deepak Singh (Director and Vice Chairperson, Shriram Bharaitya Kala Kendra) has devoted herself to this majestic production and improvised upon itself only to reach for the skies. Ecstatic about this year’s presentation she affairms, “Shri Ram is special to each one of us at The Kendra and our sole intention to do justice to our beloved allowed us to reach out to our audiences even last year, of course abiding by the covid norms. It won’t be a mistake to say that Shri Ram as an absolute in-house production encompasses our lives in its totality making Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra perhaps the only institution where we ourselves cater for our requirements. For years we have involved our students in the pre-production works of our shows, whom we consider as our best asset, this time around we will have them actively participate in the show. It is commendable that our costumes and jewellery are also taken care of internally by our in-house Costumes and Ornaments Incharge Smt. Laxmi Kohli and Shri Sohan Lal.”

The setting and age from Satyug to Kalyug have changed considerably, but the challenges and struggles still exist; their circumstances however different, their essence and nature are still the same – disturbing one’s soul. Thus, in order to resonate with the minds of one and all, ‘Shri Ram’ employs simple dialects, language and scenarios. Through the caricature of various characters the show emphasizes on human values, brotherhood, unconditional love and respect for elders which are evergreen emotions to drop their relevance ever.

Donned with dance styles ranging from Bharatanatyam and Kalariyapattu to Mayurbhanj Chau and folk dances of North India, with rhythmic music based on Hindustani classical ragas, ‘Shri Ram’ has evolved over the past six decades and with every year there is something new to it without changing the very essence and the reverence that the show commands.

To be part of this unforgettable extravaganza one can avail tickets priced at Rs.3,000/-, Rs.1,500/-, Rs.1,000/-, Rs.500/- & Rs.300/- from the Kendra office and BookMyShow.com. The Kendra office : 011 – 43503333 /23386428/ 29.