SHRM India honours organisations through HR Excellence awards

December 8, 2022 Rabindra news 0
SHRM

New Delhi, December 08th: The Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM), organised a gala award ceremony to recognize organizations that put their workforce first, deliver future focused excellence in the field of people management, and understand the importance of human capital as a key contributor to business outcomes.

These awards were founded on the philosophy to recognize organizations, which have excelled in bringing NEXT into their people practices and empowered HR to become a Strategic contributor.

The award ceremony was organised during the SHRM India Annual Conference and Expo 2022, which was the biggest ever gathering of HR professionals and business leaders this year. The conference was directed towards developing and innovating diverse aspects of human resources.

“Organisations who value people above anything else and encourage their growth and well-being, are certain to succeed. The future is not just about meeting business targets, but it’s also about supporting each other and growing together as professionals and people. In this pursuit, business leaders and especially HR professionals play a vital role, and it is our responsibility to encourage them. Congratulations to everyone who won the award, but for me all the nominees are winners,” said Achal Khanna, CEO SHRM India, APAC & MENA.

Various organisations were invited to apply for the SHRM HR Excellence Awards across 9 award categories.

Showcasing below the award categories and details of the winners

SHRM HR Excellence Award Category Winning Title Name of the Company
Excellence in HR Analytics Winner Ford Motor Company International Market Group
1st Runner Up Infosys Limited
2nd Runner Up Persistent Systems Limited
Excellence in Diversity & Inclusion Winner Tata Steel
1st Runner Up Tech Mahindra Limited
2nd Runner Up Vedanta Limited
Special Recognition Ultimate Kronos Group
Excellence in Community Impact Winner NTPC Ltd.
Winner Tata Steel
Runner Up Mindtree Ltd.
Runner Up Swiss Re Global Business Solutions Pvt. Ltd
Special Recognition Tata Consultancy Services
Excellence in Developing Leaders of Tomorrow Winner NTPC Ltd.
1st Runner Up Cipla
2nd Runner Up Larsen & Toubro Limited
Special Recognition Schneider Electric India
Excellence in Talent Acquisition Winner Genpact Pvt Ltd
Runner Up Concentrix Daksh Services India Pvt Ltd
Excellence in Learning and Development Winner ALPLA India Private Limited
1st Runner Up Bharti AXA Life Insurance
2nd Runner Up Schneider Electric India
Special Recognition NatWest Group
Special Recognition Persistent Systems Limited
Excellence in Health and Wellness Initiatives Winner Tata Steel Long Products
1st Runner Up Cipla
2nd Runner Up Bain Capability Centre India Pvt. Ltd.
Excellence in Leveraging HR Technology Winner Ericsson- Global People Services
Winner National Engineering Industries Ltd.
1st Runner Up Reliance Retail
2nd Runner Up Trianz
Excellence In Managing the Hybrid Workplace – The HR Lens Winner DBS Bank India Limited
Winner Startek
1st Runner Up Hewlett Packard Enterprise, India
2nd Runner Up Infosys Limited