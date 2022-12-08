SHRM India honours organisations through HR Excellence awards

New Delhi, December 08th: The Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM), organised a gala award ceremony to recognize organizations that put their workforce first, deliver future focused excellence in the field of people management, and understand the importance of human capital as a key contributor to business outcomes.
These awards were founded on the philosophy to recognize organizations, which have excelled in bringing NEXT into their people practices and empowered HR to become a Strategic contributor.
The award ceremony was organised during the SHRM India Annual Conference and Expo 2022, which was the biggest ever gathering of HR professionals and business leaders this year. The conference was directed towards developing and innovating diverse aspects of human resources.
“Organisations who value people above anything else and encourage their growth and well-being, are certain to succeed. The future is not just about meeting business targets, but it’s also about supporting each other and growing together as professionals and people. In this pursuit, business leaders and especially HR professionals play a vital role, and it is our responsibility to encourage them. Congratulations to everyone who won the award, but for me all the nominees are winners,” said Achal Khanna, CEO SHRM India, APAC & MENA.
Various organisations were invited to apply for the SHRM HR Excellence Awards across 9 award categories.
Showcasing below the award categories and details of the winners
|SHRM HR Excellence Award Category
|Winning Title
|Name of the Company
|Excellence in HR Analytics
|Winner
|Ford Motor Company International Market Group
|1st Runner Up
|Infosys Limited
|2nd Runner Up
|Persistent Systems Limited
|Excellence in Diversity & Inclusion
|Winner
|Tata Steel
|1st Runner Up
|Tech Mahindra Limited
|2nd Runner Up
|Vedanta Limited
|Special Recognition
|Ultimate Kronos Group
|Excellence in Community Impact
|Winner
|NTPC Ltd.
|Winner
|Tata Steel
|Runner Up
|Mindtree Ltd.
|Runner Up
|Swiss Re Global Business Solutions Pvt. Ltd
|Special Recognition
|Tata Consultancy Services
|Excellence in Developing Leaders of Tomorrow
|Winner
|NTPC Ltd.
|1st Runner Up
|Cipla
|2nd Runner Up
|Larsen & Toubro Limited
|Special Recognition
|Schneider Electric India
|Excellence in Talent Acquisition
|Winner
|Genpact Pvt Ltd
|Runner Up
|Concentrix Daksh Services India Pvt Ltd
|Excellence in Learning and Development
|Winner
|ALPLA India Private Limited
|1st Runner Up
|Bharti AXA Life Insurance
|2nd Runner Up
|Schneider Electric India
|Special Recognition
|NatWest Group
|Special Recognition
|Persistent Systems Limited
|Excellence in Health and Wellness Initiatives
|Winner
|Tata Steel Long Products
|1st Runner Up
|Cipla
|2nd Runner Up
|Bain Capability Centre India Pvt. Ltd.
|Excellence in Leveraging HR Technology
|Winner
|Ericsson- Global People Services
|Winner
|National Engineering Industries Ltd.
|1st Runner Up
|Reliance Retail
|2nd Runner Up
|Trianz
|Excellence In Managing the Hybrid Workplace – The HR Lens
|Winner
|DBS Bank India Limited
|Winner
|Startek
|1st Runner Up
|Hewlett Packard Enterprise, India
|2nd Runner Up
|Infosys Limited