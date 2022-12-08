SHRM India honours organisations through HR Excellence awards

New Delhi, December 08th: The Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM), organised a gala award ceremony to recognize organizations that put their workforce first, deliver future focused excellence in the field of people management, and understand the importance of human capital as a key contributor to business outcomes.

These awards were founded on the philosophy to recognize organizations, which have excelled in bringing NEXT into their people practices and empowered HR to become a Strategic contributor.

The award ceremony was organised during the SHRM India Annual Conference and Expo 2022, which was the biggest ever gathering of HR professionals and business leaders this year. The conference was directed towards developing and innovating diverse aspects of human resources.

“Organisations who value people above anything else and encourage their growth and well-being, are certain to succeed. The future is not just about meeting business targets, but it’s also about supporting each other and growing together as professionals and people. In this pursuit, business leaders and especially HR professionals play a vital role, and it is our responsibility to encourage them. Congratulations to everyone who won the award, but for me all the nominees are winners,” said Achal Khanna, CEO SHRM India, APAC & MENA.

Various organisations were invited to apply for the SHRM HR Excellence Awards across 9 award categories.

Showcasing below the award categories and details of the winners