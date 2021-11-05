Shweta Tanwar Mukherjee Normalizes Stereotypes with modern parenting

Change begins at home. Shweta’s thought-provoking parenting techniques are testimony to the transforming ways of raising children in the not-so-modern times of today.

In a society that’s ruled by convention, stereotypes are driving thinking patterns and influencing behaviours. Amidst such set perceptions and harsh judgments, Shweta Tanwar Mukherjee – mom, photographer, and content creator is disrupting the chaos through exceptional parenting. By raising her son in the most unconventional manner, Shweta is setting a benchmark for the uber-modern parents across the country. Shweta is a doer and that’s what makes her stand apart from others like her. She strongly believes in being a driver of change and that is evident in her innovative ideas that bring to life in raising her 5 year old son, Shiven.

Talking of change, Shweta is making her own rules in parenting that are normalizing stereotypes for her and her son. One recent testimony to her unconventional ideologies is her visit to a popular retail store where she encouraged her son to help her choose lingerie for her. She went all out to make her son understand that lingerie is just a piece of clothing and not a taboo as it is for some. In her own words “We need to bring this Shift in our actions to make our kids realize that is NORMAL & NATURAL, not something to be ‘shhhh’ about .” Kudos to such remarkable efforts towards normalizing conventional perceptions. Shweta is driving change and raising the future.