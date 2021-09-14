Silicon Valley Bank hands over endurance kits to Bengaluru Traffic Police in the presence of the honourable Chief Minister of Karnataka

Bengaluru: In its ongoing efforts to support the fight against the pandemic, Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), a subsidiary of SVB Financial Group – a US-based innovation economy bank – has donated 4000 Endurance Kits to the Bengaluru Traffic Police Department. The same was handed over on Sunday, September 12, in the presence of the honourable Chief Minister of Karnataka, Shri. Basavaraj Bommai accompanied by Mr. B. Sriramulu, Minister for Transport, Karnataka, Mr. Tejasvi Surya, MP and Ms. Sowmya Reddy, MLA.

As a part of the efforts under the “Protect our Protectors” initiative, Ms. Dimple V. George, Associate Director – Workplace Services & CSR Lead, India, handed over the endurance kits to the Bengaluru Traffic Police during the COVID ward launch at KSRTC Hospital in Jayanagar. Each kit contains 15 N95 Masks, 10 Sanitizer Bottles and 30 Nutrition Bars, valued at INR 2,300. SVB’s total contribution on Monday/Tuesday amounted to INR 92,00,000 for the Bengaluru Traffic Police.

Additionally, SVB has donated PPE Kits and nutrition bars to KSRTC hospital worth INR 28 lakhs during the course of the event on Sunday.

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Shivayogi C. Kalasad, I.A.S, Managing Director, KSRTC, said, ‘We are thankful to SVB’s initiative, the assistance provided to the frontline workers and the generous donation of PPEs to the hospital. The fight against the pandemic is a long one and it needs all the attention and support it can get from various stakeholders of the society.’

Commenting on this initiative, Dimple V George, Associate Director – Workplaces Services and CSR Lead, India said, “As a part of our COVID-19 relief efforts in India, we stand by our frontline heroes and aim to support them in the fight against the COVID-19 virus. The police force in the country has been doing a phenomenal job by ensuring that pandemic restrictions are followed. By doing this they put themselves at risk every day in their efforts to protect the society. And we acknowledge and are grateful to them for that.”

These endurance Kits have also been donated to the Police Departments of Chennai and Kanyakumari districts. In addition, 1260 kits are being distributed to the frontline workers in Embassy Manyata Business Park, where SVB’s offices are located.