SJVN marks sadbhavana diwas with unity pledge

SJVN Observed SADBHAVANA DIWAS to promote National Integration and Communal Harmony among people of all religions, languages and regions today, across all its offices & Projects in the country.

On this occasion Sh. Nand Lal Sharma, Chairman & Managing Director, said that the peace & harmony are most essential ingredients for the progress and development of any society & Organization. As such all SJVNites must imbibe these values, so as to enable SJVN achieve its ‘Shared Vision’ of becoming 25000 MW generation capacity company by the year 2040. Shri DP Kaushal, ED (HR) SJVN administered the Sadbhavana Diwas Pledge to all employees of SJVN at the Corporate Headquarters here today.

Shri Kaushal led the SJVN congregation in abiding by the solemn pledge to work for the emotional oneness and harmony of all the people of India. He also had everyone else present to pledge that they would resolve all differences among themselves through dialogue and constitutional means, without resorting to violence. Shri D Dash, ED, Shri S Maraswamy, ED, Shri V Sankaranarayanan ED along with other senior officials also took the unity pledge.

Birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Late Shri Rajiv Gandhi on 20th August is observed as the Sadbhavana Diwas to promote goodwill among the people and motivate them to shun violence. The Sadbhavana Diwas Pledge taken today was to mark the 77th Birth Anniversary of the former Prime Minister.