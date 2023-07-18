SlamBall Signs Comprehensive Partnership with U.S. Integrity

LAS VEGAS, NV (July 18, 2023) – Today U.S. Integrity (“USI”) announced a comprehensive partnership with SlamBall, the fast-paced, gravity-defying sport that combines elements of basketball, football, hockey and trampoline, as they aim to protect the integrity of its sport and future events. The 2023 SlamBall League: Series 6, will begin July 21 at Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas and runs for seven weeks, live on ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN+.

U.S. Integrity will provide integrity monitoring services via its proprietary dashboard to SlamBall that will encompass data intelligence and fraud prevention. U.S. Integrity conducts analyses across dozens of data sets to proactively identify irregular contest-level & wagering patterns.

“We fully endorse this partnership as the growth of SlamBall and its appeal to fans will reach new heights heading into the 2023 season. The expectation is as our sport evolves, so will sports betting markets. The timing is right to put the correct process in place with a major focus being integrity protection and fraud prevention.” said Mason Gordon, SlamBall co-creator and CEO.

“U.S. Integrity is proud to partner with SlamBall as wagering interest on their events continues to grow across the regulated sports wagering market,” says Matthew Holt, U.S. Integrity’s CEO & co-founder. He continued, “U.S. Integrity’s mission is to provide conflict-free, best in class insights & compliance solutions to our clients. We’re thrilled to collaborate with the outstanding team at SlamBall. There’s a commitment to integrity from all our partners, and this partnership with SlamBall validates that standard.”