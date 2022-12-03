Snehadeep Trust for the Disabled celebrates International Day for Disability

Bangalore, December 03, 2022: Snehadeep Trust for the disabled today celebrated International Day for Disability in Freedom Park supported by Raj Diamonds and Enlight Charitable Trust. The Chief Guest for the event was Ms. Amoolya Gowda – Film Actress. Around 100 Visually Impaired students participated in this event and created awareness among the public regarding the challenges faced by the disabled community and to give equal opportunity.

Speaking on the event Dr. Paul Muddha, Managing Trustee, Snehadeep Trust for the Disabled said “We are assisting differently-abled students from pursuing education and reaching their potential by providing them various facilities. Today, most of our activities are carried out with the support of volunteers who contribute their time and resources through different programmes. We thank everyone who has supported us in our cause.”

Supporting the cause, Eshwar Surana, Managing Director, Raj Diamonds said “We are very proud to support this cause. We must ensure accessibility to people, regardless of their physical ability and full understanding of what they need, to do their jobs in the best possible way. There is a need for innovative solutions to help create an inclusive developmental model to aid people with disabilities.

Snehadeep Trust for the Disabled is a non-profit and charitable organization working towards the upliftment and betterment of the differently-abled in the areas of education, computer training and soft skills. Its focus-area include Education and development of the girl child, and empowerment of destitute women in its agenda.