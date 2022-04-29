Sohni Punjaban 2, a personality pageant for all Miss and Mrs

New Delhi, April 29, 2022: Sohni Punjaban in association with Bebe Nanaki ji Ngo, Paramjyot Foundation and World Sikh Chamber of Commerce (WSCC) has already unveiled its second edition. Sohni Punjaban is a unique platform that is providing opportunities for all females to showcase their talent and culture with utmost grace. The beauty of the platform is not setting the age bar as it covers both the categories including Miss Sohni Punjaban and Mrs. Sohni Punjaban.

The second season brings more excitement and opportunities for the contestants. The grooming sessions under industry experts have been incredible, it was to make contestants ready and confident for the stage. There are 3 rounds beginning from talent to ramp walk followed by question answer. Talent round gives freedom and space to all the ladies to exhibit their love for whatever they embrace alongside, ramp walk, and question-answer round gives them an opportunity to learn and experience something entirely new.

Mrs. Amrita Kaur, the founder and organizer of the Sohni Punjaban show encapsulates her experience by adding “I wanted to do something exceptional for females, and Sohni Punjaban was a small part of my initiative but now when I witness all these extraordinary females who are extremely talented and glad to be a part of Sohni Punjaban, I feel empowered and overwhelmed with deep gratitude as I was fortunate enough to put something together like this with my team.”

The grand finale will happen on Saturday, April 30th at Shri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College, Delhi University from 12 pm onwards in the presence of some well-known dignitaries and veterans across industries. Sohni Punjaban excitedly invites everyone to witness some exemplary performances.