Somany Ceramics expands its footprints in Jhansi- U.P.

September 12th: Somany Ceramics Limited, an internationally acclaimed organization, specializing in ceramics and allied products segments, is known to be a leader in design and innovation has opened its first Somany Exclusive in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh – Garg Tile House.

Spread over to an area of 1800 sq. Ft, the showroom is designed to stand out from any retail outlets in the city. The outlet has the most widest and extensive range of Somany wall and floor tiles, Sanitary and bath Fittings across all major categories that include Duragres-Glazed Vitrified Tiles (including Sub brands: Stylos-600X1200mm, Enorme-800X1600mm, Max-800X2400mm & Embos-600X1200mm collections), Ceramic portfolio (like Glosstra plus & Vistoso-300X600mm & 300X450mm, Marvela-600X1200mm, Ceramic Planks-200X1000mm and patented VC shield tiles-605X605mm), Polished vitrified tiles (Full body & Ultra charge-600X1200mm & 600X600mm) and Outdoor heave duty Durastone tiles (400X400mm & 300X300mm)

The new exclusive store was inaugurated by Mr. Vivek Gupta- Senior General Manager, Somany Ceramics Limited in presence of Mr. Gyanendra Vir Pratihar- General Manager, Somany Ceramics Limited., speaking on the launch Mr. Vivek Gupta- Senior General Manager, Somany Ceramics Limited said that “With the changing consumer demands, SO MANY is delighted to launch a store in Jhansi, UP. The store has an iconic range of wall and floor tiles that will enhance the interior décor of the house. He further included, through our various stores, we aim to grow our state-wide footprint and build exceptional customer experience”.