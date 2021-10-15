SOS Children’s Villages of India Recognized Among Top 10 NGOs To Work For 2021 By Great Place to Work

New Delhi: The largest self-implementing childcare NGO in the country, SOS Children’s Villages of India (SOSCVI), has been recognized as one of India’s Top 10 Best NGOs to Work For™ 2021 by Great Place to Work®, a global authority in assessing and benchmarking workplace culture.

SOS Children’s Villages of India comprises of a strong team of more than 650 co-workers and 600 Mothers/Aunts/Mother Trainees, women trained in child care. The team is spread out across 32 programme locations in the country, reaching out to more than 35,000 children.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Sumanta Kar, Secretary General, SOS Children’s Villages of India, said, “We are honored to be recognized among India’s top 10 NGOs to work for, the year 2021, by Great Place to Work®. Our kaleidoscopic human resource serves as a vital pillar in achieving milestones towards securing our mission. We strive to ensure that our committed and motivated team reaches even greater heights through consistent overall development, a conducive work environment that encourages learning, and a progressive approach towards holistic human resource development, all of which are geared towards reaching more children with our quality care solutions.”

“NGOs have been center-stage during these difficult times, over the last year. Not only do they spread awareness about various social causes, but they were also at the forefront of multiple such initiatives, leading relief efforts, across India. It is an honour for Great Place to Work®️ to be associated with many such NGOs, and to be able to be inspired by their actions and commitment. NGOs help us achieve our vision of making India a Great Place to Work FOR ALL,” said Balbir Singh, Chief Operating Officer at Great Place to Work India.

As a global authority on workplace culture, Great Place to Work® has been studying employee experience and people practices, across organizations, for over three decades. Every year, more than 10,000 organizations, from over 60 countries, partner with Great Place to Work® Institute for assessment, benchmarking and planning of actions to strengthen their workplace culture.

In India, the research conducted by Great Place to Work® has focused on the state of trust in workplaces and what drives employee experience, and has found that it has an incredible impact on an organization achieving its objectives. This year, the study of India’s Best NGOs to Work For™ 2021 represents the voice of over 13,000 employees, making it the largest national study of workplace culture in not-for-profit organizations.

Every year, over 10,000 organizations – business, academia, government, and non-government organisations – from 60 plus countries aspire for the Great Place to Work recognition, which carries two-thirds of weightage for employee experience, which the Great Place to Work Institute assesses by the three key criteria of the level of trust employees have on the employers, the level of pride they get doing their job, and the extent to which they enjoy the company of their colleagues. The Great Place to Work Institute uses rigorous and objective methodologies for assessment. The decision on the recognition is taken chiefly by the anonymous feedback it collects from employees of organisations.