South Superstar, Rana Daggubati, films a new WWE campaign for Sony Ten 4 in Secunderabad

Chennai: Rana Daggubati, the South Superstar was spotted filming for one of his passion projects, WWE on Sony Ten 4 channels, at the Railway Sports Complex in Secunderabad today. The actor, who was also the Face of Sony Ten 4 channels’ launch and WWE in Tamil and Telugu earlier this year, will be seen once again on Sony Sports channels for an upcoming WWE campaign in Tamil, Telugu, and English.

While the details of the campaign are still under wraps, Rana Daggubati was seen donning a WWE championship title and spending time with a bunch of children on set. Not only was he filmed making a superstar-esque entry in his chauffeur-driven sedan surrounded by his bodyguards and entering the sets in a fancy Harley Davidson but he was also seen doing his own stunts like climbing ropes and more.

WWE is one of the most viewed properties on the sports channels in India and has a strong following in Tamil & Telugu speaking markets which makes Rana Daggubati the ideal choice to front the campaign as his love of sports and WWE is well documented in the public domain.

“I am really excited about collaborating with Sony Sports channels for another WWE campaign for Sony Ten 4 channels that focus on Tamil & Telugu speaking markets. This is a great campaign and without giving away too much, I can say that it will strike a chord with our viewers. I had great fun filming with the Sony Sports crew today and am looking forward to seeing the campaign on air on Sony Ten 4 channels.” said Rana Daggubati, South Superstar and ‘Face of a WWE campaign in Tamil & Telugu’