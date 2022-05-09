Spoil your Mother this Mother’s Day at Babu Culture

Kolkata, 09th May 2022: Mother’s Day is a celebration honoring the journey of motherhood, maternal bonds and influence of them in one’s life. So to celebrate Mother’s Day, Babu Culture, where Kolkata meets Calcutta has organized a special lunch with Aritra Dasguta, a modern Indian Film Pop and Ghazal singer and the finalist of Zee Bangla Sa Re Ga Ma Pa (2014) with his mother Runa Dasgupta and Tollywood actress Konineeka Bandtopadhyay with her daughter by indulging in one of Babu Culture‘s tailor-made menus which will leave your mother feeling nothing short of spoilt. Babu Culture has created an exclusive gift for all Mothers on their special day.

Babu Culture’s Executive Chef has crafted luxurious dishes like Mochar Malai Chop; Mashladar Anarash Bhaja; Pui Chingri Bora; Shankarpuri Kakra; Narkel Shorshe diye Potol-er-paglami; Shosar-r-Shukto; Murgir Haanrir Dom jhol and many more delicacies. Those really looking to impress should head to one of the city’s best restaurants with a view for ‘Bangalianay Babu Culture”.

Speaking on the occasion Mrs. Mridula Mazumder, owner, Babu Culture said, “Mother plays an important role in everyone’s life and me being a mother it is not too easy to play this role, this comes with dedication and patience. So honoring them on a particular day is not possible but still it’s a day to make them relax and cherish. As the restaurant is run by 3 generation women so letting our mother cherish is much more relatable to us. I am blessed to have singer Aritra Dasgupta with his mother Runa Dasgupta and Konineeka Bandhyopadhyay with her little munchkin here with us and I dedicate this day personally to my mother and to all the mothers. The team Babu Culture is honored to celebrate this day with a grand gastronomic food journey for all the mothers.”

Babu Culture was started by Mridula Mazumdar & Archisha Mazumdar in 2022; it is a dream destination for those who love to celebrate the flavors and cuisine of Bengal. Breaking the stereotype, the restaurant Babu Culture runs by 3 generations of women, which represents “Bibis Behind the Babus”. Babu Culture is a place where today’s tastes meet yesterday’s flavors, in terms of both the cuisine and interior. Babu Culture offers you to taste flavors and dishes that are unique with long lost cuisines of Bengal.