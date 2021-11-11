Spreading joy among the orphans, Poulomi Pavini Shukla and Prashant Sharma visited orphanages with actress Swara Bhaskar and UP BJP chief, Swatantra Dev Singh

Mumbai, 11th November 2021: Spreading happiness and joy among the underprivileged children, Supreme Court lawyer, activist – Poulomi Pavini Shukla and Prashant Sharma, IAS officer celebrated Deepavali with orphans. Both of them spent quality time, providing them with a much-needed feeling of togetherness and bonding of a family, which is what, makes Diwali special to all. They played, danced, and spent the afternoon with them, where the children dedicated Diwali greetings to each other. Poulomi visited an orphanage in Delhi with actress Swara Bhaskar and Prashant visited in Lucknow with BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh. Keeping his promise Swatantra Dev Singh visited an orphanage for disabled children and sanctioned INR 6 lakhs for completing their hydrotherapy pool.

Simultaneously to spread awareness on their social media, celebrities like Superstar Dharmendra; Actress Swara Bhaskar; Social media influencer Ankush Bahuguna; Actor Rohit Bose Roy; Comedian Raju Srivastav; Director Satish Kaushik; Rita Bahuguna Joshi, MP; Swatantra Dev Singh, BJP chief UP; Cricketer RP Singh; House of Kotwara, designers; Director Anil Sharma; Anku Goyal, founder of IndiaPodcasts; and Sargam Dhayan Bhayana, CEO Paul Penders lent their voices about #DiwaliWithOrphans and posted on their social media pages. This helped the campaign reach as many people as possible, making this a Happy wali Diwali for the children.

Commenting on the same, Poulomi said, “After my marriage in 2016, my husband and I have spent our Diwali with orphans lighting diyas, making rangolis, eating sweets, and having fun! Over the years, we have encouraged others to follow suit. This year we wanted to take it to the next level asking people on social media to do the same. We are so grateful to have the support of some brilliant people like Rita Bahuguna Joshi (MP), superstar Dharmendra, actress Swara Bhaskar, and influencer and actor Ankush Bahuguna as well as others. They have lent their voices to the cause and encouraged more people to spend this festival with those that have no family and no one to share the joy with”

Prashant also shared his experience saying, “I believe that both facilities and education are equally important for these children. They need companionship, happiness, a sense of belonging, and moments that bring them joy. Our motto was to do the same for them on this occasion, and Poulomi & I are honored to be able to share our joy with these little angels. I thank all the people who have lent their voice for this cause and helped us spread the word.”

