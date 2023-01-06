SRV Hospitals joins Kalyan Police in raising awareness on avoiding Road Accidents

Mumbai: Under the Maharashtra Rajya Rasta Suraksha Abhiyaan, Kalyan Traffic Police and SRV Hospitals – Dombivali (formerly Mamata Hospital) join hands together to raise awareness on how to avoid Road Accidents and Mishaps. This public initiative was aimed at increasing awareness amongst travelers and riders where a mascot dressed as Yamraj informed riders on ways to avoid road accidents and offered assistance in case they come across as victims of road accidents.

With increasing incidences of road accidents every year, it is high time such public initiatives are conducted to educate the masses on road safety, the impact of accidents, and the importance of delivering emergency assistance to fellow citizens in time of need.

Various banners along with a procession of volunteers holding placards bearing messages that highlight the importance of wearing seat belts, paying attention while driving, avoiding the use of cell phones, driving within safe speed limits, and not driving under the influence of alcohol were displayed during the event.

The campaign also emphasized the importance of helping victims of accidents and spreading awareness about the Good Samaritan Law that protects individuals who offer aid to road accident victims from any legal interventions after the accident.

Sameer Pawar, CEO SRV Hospital Group said, “As a tertiary care center in heart of KDMC region we often see cases of trauma and road accidents which are entirely preventable if as citizens we follow the road safety rules. We are glad to be able to work with the authorities to spread awareness about such a sensitive and prevalent topic.”