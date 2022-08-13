SSG pledges to make India Healthier and Fitter, announces fitness campaign “Azad India Fit India”

India, August 2022: StepSetGo (SSG) the award-winning tech-enabled health and fitness platform, announces a mass fitness campaign “Azad India Fit India” and pledges to raise India’s awareness towards fitness. This Independence Day, StepSetGo urges the people of India to invite friends and family, to join in an initiative to celebrate 75 years of India’s independence and the glorious history of our people, culture, and achievement.

The campaign urges people to use the SSG app, track and walk at least 7500 steps on the 15th of August with the Trianga (flags, badges, outfits, face paintings – get creative!) and share a picture with the hashtag #AzadIndiaFitIndia. Users can also earn SSG coins by doing this activity in the application. These coins can be exchanged for amazing rewards on the SSG application. These include – the number of participants, steps walked, petrol saved, carbon emissions reduced, and many more.

With this campaign, SSG aims to get at least 1.75 lakh people to participate in this challenge with the mission “Azad India Fit India”.

Commenting on the campaign Cricketer Zaheer Khan Said, “Awareness about how much a good short walk every day can do for you is clearly lacking. Most fitness platforms only promote 6-pack abs, and quick weight loss solutions, alienating the general population about the importance and impact small steps and consistency in a simple fitness regime can have.”

Mr. Shivjeet Ghatge, Founder, SSG added, “StepSetGo has always focused on doing a little more than you did yesterday. We also believe the only way people will start taking these small steps towards a healthier life is if we make that process for them fun, simple, social and rewarding. This campaign is to drive home that feeling of us as a country overcoming a problem that is ignored by most of us.”

The SSG app incentivizes users to stay fit through a reward-based system. With this unique and inspiring idea, the app has taken the fitness market by a storm and has been able to get the highest engagement in the health and fitness category on the Indian app store and play store.

The platform tracks the number of steps a user has walked over the course of a day and rewards them with coins that can be redeemed through the bazaar section. With this unique value proposition, StepSetGo quickly gained popularity through word of mouth and enjoys a rating of 4.3 on the Google Play Store.

The user base currently has 9 million users and is anticipated to increase to 11 million by 2023. It demonstrates a similar trend Even in comparison with international fitness apps that have more than 50 Million downloads worldwide; SSG still boasts the highest daily active users, monthly active users, and daily session per user, before and during the lockdown.

A fitness challenge is more than a fitness goal. If you immerse yourself into the challenge and a positive environment it’s more than just a regular workout.