Star Ballers, India’s biggest celebrity basketball team launched

Mumbai: Star Ballers, India’s biggest celebrity basketball team was launched in Mumbai, over the weekend.

The Star Ballers team comprises of Rannvijay Singha, Harman Singha, Melvin Louis, Varun Sood, Ankur Rathee, Sonia Rathe, Richa Kalra and others, India’s biggest celebrity basketball team.

Brothers Rannvijay Singha and Harman Singha lead their teams with a friendly basketball game which marked the official launch of Star Ballers

Star Ballers will have more musicians, athletes and celebrities who play Ball as part of the team.

Speaking at the launch, RannvijaySingha said, “All the celebrities who have come on board are passionate about basketball. Today’s friendly match was a sneak peek, and we have a lot more exciting plans and games coming up for everyone.”