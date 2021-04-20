Steelbird Helmet opens their 2nd Riderz Shopee in Patna

Patna: With a mission to provide an exhaustive collection of ISI helmets and international quality riding gears all under one roof, Steelbird Hi tech India limited- The Asia s largest helmet brand has set up its exclusive Riderz Shoppe in Patna. Steelbird’s Riderz Shoppe is a unique concept where one can find ISI helmets in multiple colors and combinations sizes, riding suits, gloves, jackets, shoes cover, goggles and many more riding gears one can aspire to have.

This state of the art Riderz shopee has come out in the centre street of Patna at leelawati Hotel Building Patna.

The rising demand for two wheelers and the craze of swanky bikes among the youth of Patna and surrounding area has paved way to open its second Riderz Shoppe in Patna. Majority of people in Patna The first Riderz Shoppe is already operational at Exhibition Road however the overwhelming response and the aspirations of the young two wheeler riders to possess words class helmets and riding gear Steelbird has come out with this second shopee in Patna.

Commenting on the launch of 2nd RiderZ shopee in Patna Mr. Rajeev Kapur, Managing Director, Steelbird Helmets says, “Riding a Bike is passion for the youth and certainly they are looking for matching riding gears as well. With Riderz Shoppe our motto is to provide the best international quality products and the experience to our customers.

Mr. Shailendra Jain Global Group President, Steelbird Helmet told that with the opening of 2nd Steelbird Shoppe in Patna now steelbird has 7 such Riderz shopee in its portfolio and the company is planning to open 200 Shoppe on pan India level where 20 Shoppe will be open in Bihar alone.