Steelbird Helmets Open RiderZ Shoppe in Noida

Noida: NOIDA today has become one of prominent IT/ITES hub providing employment to around 10 Lac people and majority of people commute through two wheelers, especially after the pandemic where people are looking for 360-degree protection. With the rise of two wheeler riders has also increased the need of good ISI marked helmets. Asia’s largest helmet brand Steelbird Helmet has decided to cash in biggest hub of north India by opening it’s another RiderZ Shoppe Retail outlet at B-146, Sector10, Gautam budh nagar Noida – 201301. The RiderZ Shop is a one stop shop solution for bikers of Noida, with a range of all new and hi-tech helmets, riders jackets and suits, gloves, goggles and pannier boxes will be available under one roof.

As per Mr. Rajeev Kapur, Managing Director, Steelbird Helmets says, “With 53 road crashes per hour, road accidents in India continues to be highest in world and the no. of injuries arising because of fake ISI marked helmets. Keeping that in mind, Steelbird has opened this shopee to certainly bridge this huge gap and also educating people to go for ISI marked helmets only as every single product we are offering will help the riders to drive safely with style.”

Steelbird Helmets is on Expansion Spree and Noida Shopee opening is part of the plan. Recently company has opened its RiderZ shopee in Patna & Ranchi.

Mr. Shailendra Jain Global Group President, Steelbird Helmet further explained that “Indian two wheeler industries has maximum share of motorcycles, creating a huge market for Biking Gears. However, the riders have hardly any choice if he wishes to buy authentic branded and international quality riding gears.”

At Steelbird Shoppe people will feel the unique buying experience with combination of technical knowhow through the experts sitting in the showrooms to educate the people on the products and their functionalities. These exclusive stores would enable populace to go through the whole product range, as these stores are positioned as a single window solution, where customers can choose from the portfolio. At exclusive stores they will be able to feel the product with guidance on what kind of product they must go with or what kind of accessories would meet their requirements by the experts sitting in the showrooms. This educative drive will make them choose the right product.