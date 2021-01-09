Stock Market Wisdom – A book to know the dos and don’ts of investment in the Stock Market

New Delhi: Taxmann Publications, the leading law publishers, publishes a book ‘Stock Market Wisdom’ to highlight the great potential of the stock market and to give guidance to the investors to avoid its pitfalls. Despite the success stories, many in India remain sceptical about shares and stock markets, sometimes out of ignorance but also as a result of ill-advised approaches. In common parlance, one hears more stories of wealth created than of fortunes lost, but the truth is that there are nearly equal numbers of winners and losers. Some investors and traders routinely make millions and sometimes billions on the stock market. Others routinely lose similar amounts.

This book is an attempt to assist investors to understand how the market system operates, how one should invest money in it, and how one can generate wealth through it over the long term. In the book, one will read numerous examples of huge multi bagger returns that investors earned by virtue of their patience and understanding of market dynamics. Also, this book will tell the readers about how the markets have evolved, what their present stage is, where they’re headed, and, of course, how they can benefit. This book will surely make your reading worthwhile and investing happy.

This book has been authored by Mr. T.S. Anantharaman. He has played a pioneering role in the Indian stock markets at regional and national levels. He was instrumental in developing the Cochin Stock Exchange, serving as its Vice-President from 1992 to 1994. He then founded the Peninsular Capital Market Group of Companies (PCML) and served as its Chairman and Managing Director between 1995 and 2008. He also served on the Executive Committee of the National Stock Exchange of India from 2002 to 2004.