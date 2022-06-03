Street Play organized by Ujaas – an initiative by Aditya Birla Education Trust

On the occasion of World Menstrual Hygiene Day 2022, Ujaas, an initiative by Aditya Birla Education Trust organized a Street Play, to spread awareness and destigmatize menstrual health and hygiene amongst the masses, and to create an open space for communication on the subject. The play was performed at three different locations in Mumbai – Panchsheel Nagar (Wadala), Dr. Ambedkar Nagar (Mankhurd), and Social Nagar (Dharavi). This World Menstrual Hygiene Day, Ujaas has started a petition (bit.ly/3N8JYQk) to include men in the discussion on menstruation and educate boys from a young age to be aware, sensitive, and provide support to women in their lives.
