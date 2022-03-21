Students & friends of His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama, launch an voting campaign for the Tibetan spiritual leader to be conferred India’s highest civilian award, the Bharat Ratna

In a unique and beﬁtting gesture, the students and friends of His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama, have launched an voting campaign on recently, for the Tibetan spiritual leader to be conferred India’s highest civilian award, the Bharat Ratna, for his extraordinary contribution to the spread of our ancient Indic culture of wisdom and compassion.

People behind the initiative have requested the people of India and the Indian diaspora across the world to support this campaign, which will be operational for a period of four months (3 March to 3 July, 2022), by voting on the website www.bharatratnafordalailama.in and/or through the missed call service number +917065506767.

Launching the campaign Renuka Singh, said, “We urge the people of India to join us in expressing our gratitude to this giant among men by supporting the campaign to confer the Bharat Ratna on His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama, Tenzin Gyatso, spiritual leader of Tibet and resident of India since 1959. “

His Holiness is the embodiment of Avalokiteshwara, the Buddha of Compassion, and is known the world over as a man of peace. Throughout his life, His Holiness has faced religious and political/cultural conﬂict with great poise, patience, non-violence, and a kind heart. His is an enduring voice for universal brotherhood and responsibility that draws our attention to resolving exigent challenges such as Covid-19, the catastrophic eﬀects of climate change, and divisive forces splitting our communities and humanity itself. Behind his intense compassion is the penetrating vision of a scientiﬁc mind.

In response to the depressing and discouraging scenarios wrought by hyper-consumerism and cultural-political strife, His Holiness has constantly advocated for people of all ages the Middle Way’s approach of love, compassion, forgiveness, and tolerance.

The Dalai Lama is a globally renowned, admired, and respected humanitarian. He is now 87. It is, quite simply, time for him to be recognised by the people of India with the highest honour we, as a nation, can bestow as a token of our admiration for a true friend – and son– of India. The case for the conferment of the Bharat Ratna on His Holiness is clear-cut and compelling.

His outstanding and lifelong service to India and to humanity is without parallel. He has been honoured with over 150 signiﬁcant awards by various universities and countries, including the Nobel Peace Prize in 1989.

His Holiness has imbibed the teachings of Buddha Shakyamuni and the Nalanda masters of our country. The intellectual and emotional lineage of Lord Buddha is ﬂourishing under his guidance.

The social/educational projects, inter-faith dialogues, discourses on Mind and Emotions with scientists, and eﬀorts for the preservation of Tibetan Buddhist culture and the environment initiated by him have had outstanding success. His Holiness has emerged as a spiritual teacher par excellence and an ornament for India whose kindness and compassion roar!

Prof. Renuka Singh, New Delhi

Dr. Anita Dudhane, Goa