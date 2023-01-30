Sunburn Voted Top 10 Music Festivals In The World

India, 30th January 2023- Asia’s largest dance music festival Sunburn has been voted the World’s #10 Festival in the world in the acclaimed DJ Mag Top 100 Festivals Poll 2022.

The Indian dance music festival now joins the ranks of festival majors such as Creamfields, Tomorrowland, Coachella, Glastonbury, Awakenings and Ultra Music Festival, superseding the likes of Lollapalooza, Burning Man, Electric Zoo, Boom, Don’t Let Daddy Know to arrive in the coveted Top 10 spot this year.

Earlier, Sunburn was awarded the #27 spot in the 2019 ranking of 50 festivals and has noteworthily ascended to #10 spot this year in the 2022 ranking of 100 festivals.

In the first poll since 2019, and returning as a Top 100 as opposed to the previous list of 50, over 100,000 verified votes were counted in the 2022 Top 100 Festivals poll from the 5th to the 26th October 2022.

Since its inception in 2007, India’s Sunburn Festival has pushed the boundaries of production, artist curation and fan experiences. The festival giant has executed over 1000 events across India over 15 years with an unbeatable track record of more than 2 million fan attendance.

Speaking about the recognition, Karan Singh, CEO, Sunburn states, “This is an incredibly milestone moment for us and the entire dance music community of India. We are humbled that our festival has garnered such an important feat as we enter the 16th year of our festival. We are extremely grateful for all the love and support we have received over the years; we could never have done this on our own. A big shout out to all fans, artists, government authorities, brand partners and the DJ Mag team, it means a lot!”

Dimitri Vegas Like Mike state, “We have a long-lasting relationship with India and Sunburn! It’s one of our favourite places to go!”

Lost Frequencies state, “The energy & love I always get during my sunburn shows is so amazing! That’s also the reason why I always try to do something extra special like the remixes”

Vini Vici state, “Sunburn is an amazing festival with massive vibes! It’s always a huge pleasure to perform and enjoy with our Indian fans.”

You can see the full Top 100 Festival poll results below. The poll will return this year in late April.

  1. Tomorrowland, Belgium
  2. Ultra Music Festival, USA
  3. EDC Las Vegas, USA
  4. Creamfields North, UK
  5. Exit, Serbia
  6. Glastonbury, UK
  7. Awakenings, Netherlands
  8. Coachella, USA
  9. Untold, Romania
  10. Sunburn, India
  11. World Club Dome, Germany
  12. Kappa FuturFestival, Italy
  13. Lollapalooza, USA
  14. Sónar, Spain
  15. Parklife, UK
  16. Timewarp, Germany
  17. Parookaville, Germany
  18. Burning Man, USA
  19. Dekmantel, Netherlands
  20. Mysteryland, Netherlands
  21. Monegros, Spain
  22. Defqon 1, Netherlands
  23. Electronic Love, Austria
  24. Boomtown, UK
  25. Sziget, Romania
  26. Primavera Sound, Spain
  27. BBF: Barcelona Beach Festival, Spain
  28. Balaton Sounds, Hungary
  29. Bonnaroo, USA
  30. Loveland, Netherlands
  31. Melt!, Germany
  32. AMF, Netherlands
  33. Electric Zoo, USA
  34. DGTL, Netherlands
  35. Lovefest, Serbia
  36. Hideout, Croatia
  37. Crssd Festival, San Diego, USA
  38. Echelon, Germany
  39. La Plages Electronique, France
  40. MEO Sudoeste, Portugal
  41. Sonus, Croatia
  42. A Summer Story, Spain
  43. Transmission, Australia
  44. Ultra Europe, Croatia
  45. Outlook, Croatia
  46. Electric Nation Graz, Austria
  47. Nameless Music Festival, Italy
  48. Neopop, Portugal
  49. Lollapalooza Brazil, Brazil
  50. EDC Orlando, USA
  51. NEVERSEA Festival, Romania
  52. Boom Festival, Portugal
  53. Movement Music Festival, USA
  54. AVA Festival, UK
  55. Dimensions, Croatia
  56. Love International, Croatia
  57. Family Piknik, France
  58. Ravolution Music Festival, Vietnam
  59. Snowbombing, Austria
  60. 808 Festival, Thailand
  61. EDC Mexico, Mexico
  62. Panorama Festival, Italy
  63. DWP, Indonesia
  64. AMP Lost & Found, Malta
  65. Nibirii, Germany
  66. Defected Croatia, Croatia
  67. ZoukOut, Singapore
  68. Creamfields Chile, Chile
  69. Lost Village, UK
  70. Veld Music Festival, Canada
  71. Tomorrowland Winter, France
  72. NEON Countdown, Thailand
  73. We Are Fstvl, UK
  74. Ultra Japan, Japan
  75. Oasis Into The Wild, Morocco
  76. Blacklist, Germany
  77. S2O Taiwan
  78. Houghton, UK
  79. Airbeat One, Germany
  80. Ultra Korea, Korea
  81. Terminal V, UK
  82. Nocturnal Wonderland, USA
  83. Field Day Australia, Australia
  84. Dominator, Netherlands
  85. Holy Ship!, USA
  86. ION Festival, Albania
  87. Field Day, UK
  88. Sunandbass, Italy
  89. BEON1X, Cyprus
  90. ARC Music Festival, USA
  91. Anjunadeep Explorations, Albania
  92. Lightning in a Bottle, USA
  93. Secret Garden Party, UK
  94. Electric Forest , USA
  95. Outlook UK, UK
  96. All Points East , UK
  97. Time Warp , Brazil
  98. FLY Open Air, UK
  99. Hard Summer, USA
  100. Don’t Let Daddy Know Amsterdam, Netherlands
