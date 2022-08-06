Sunstone launches India’s first-career counselling centre on wheels

India, August 2022: Sunstone, one of India’s leading higher education service providers with a presence across 30 cities in 40+ institutions, has rolled out India’s first Career Counselling Centre on wheels – The Career Coach. The initiative is aimed at helping undergraduate aspirants in choosing the right career opportunities and providing them an immersive experience of Sunstone’s offerings. After starting its journey from EMPI New Delhi, the ‘career coach’ would travel a distance of around 4000 kms covering three prominent states and 21 cities within a period of 60 days.

With this being India’s first career counselling centre on wheels, Sunstone aims to democratize career counselling for students, free of cost. Sunstone will try to help students understand their inner strengths, aptitude and aspirations and choose the right career path for themselves. As a part of its ‘Career Check’ interactive test, Sunstone provides career plans for multiple career trajectories based on different career domains – both tech and non-tech. Counsellors will provide students with a snapshot of career options with respect to their aspirations and also recommend which program to choose in order to accomplish the same.

Flagging off the Career Counseling Centre on Wheels, Mr. Piyush Nangru, Co-Founder and COO, Sunstone said, “This first-of-a-kind career coach is aimed at providing a one-stop solution to student’s higher education needs. We have curated a tech-enabled immersive experience for them by using Virtual Reality and scientifically designed tests for the students to make an informed choice. At the same time, we are offering them a host of college options for their higher education. Our vision is to make higher education accessible and accountable and Sunstone Career Coach is a step in this direction.”

Through ‘ Career Counseling Centre on Wheels’, Sunstone is also giving an opportunity to a select few students to become the face of their next online campaign, apart from offering scholarships worth Rs. 10 crore and gifts worth Rs. 15 lakhs. Sunstone will roll out its #ExperiencedFresher campaign to showcase the benefits of its industry-oriented education, a campaign that displays how enabling students with a deep industry connection can drastically change their future.

Sunstone offers placement assistance, student-friendly financing options, future-ready industry-oriented training, and 360-degree learning through Sunstone extracurricular clubs and communities to students at its partner institutes.