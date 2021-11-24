Suraj Nirwan is taking the responsibility of making Tabla re-acquainted with Delhi Gharana style of playing (Delhi Baaj)

New Delhi: Indian classical music is famous all over the world. Suraj Nirwan, son of late Pandit Subhash Nirwan, a renowned tabla and maestro of Delhi Gharana style of playing (Delhi Baaj), believes that this true essence of Indian classical music should be propagated across the worldwide. Suraj trusts he can purify the listeners’ souls and provide them with momentary inner peace. Apart from making it mere technical creativity through his unique playing style, with his melodious melodies, he can make a big difference in this field. His maturity, tonality, and soulful meditative performance have earned him worldwide recognition at such a young age.

Suraj not only manages to captivate the audience with his unmatched skill of executing precise lyrics, but also goes a long way in his playing to create a magically intense tonal, which is almost in the sharp style of today’s tabla playing is over.

Born and bred in the celebrated musical family of Delhi Gharana, Suraj learned the delicate art of tabla from his father. Even in his formative years, Suraj began showing signs of a prodigy. So it was no short a wonder when he accompanied his father on one of the most prestigious stages of Indian classical music, Sankat Mochan Sangeet Sammelan, Varanasi. He was only four years old at that time. Suraj believes that to become something more, you need to learn minor things first, and getting a suitable ambiance to grow, learn and evolve is the key to success.

Delhi gharana is the oldest of all the tabla gharanas. The style here is popularly known as “do anglian ka baaz” (two-fingered style). Suraj Nirwan has immense proficiency in this prized tabla playing art and has developed a unique style of playing it. His mastery of the instrument and the level of balance between left and right is unmatched. Expanding the traditional “Qaida” from intricate ink and edge words to flawless ‘Dhir-Dhir’ and creating extraordinarily harmonious produce is a perfect reflection of his character in his art. Recently, Suraj got a chance to enthrall the audience with the mesmerizing tunes of Delhi Gharana Tabla at the “Mewati Sangeet Martand Parv” festival organized by Pandit Jasraj Sansthan.

Today, Suraj holds the novel vision of promoting the intricate Indian traditional culture and its rich and ancient learnings and concepts through his versatile skills of tabla playing, singing, and composing music. Moreover, he has spread the idea that Indian classical music contains the power to heal souls at every possible stage performance worldwide. These include a broad spectrum ranging from speaking at TEDx NMIMS Shirpur to performing solo at Sankat Mochan Sangeet Sammelan, Haridas Sammelan, Harballah Sangeet Sammelan, and countless others.

Suraj has also worked in the Department of Music and Fine Arts, the University of Delhi as the Faculty of Tabla. In addition, he was part of the faculty at other prestigious educational institutions such as Kala Ashram, Shri Ram Bharatiya Kala Kendra, and others. Presently, Suraj Nirwan is posted as a teacher-cum-star in Dhaka, Bangladesh. He has been given this extraordinary opportunity by ICCR to teach and promote Tabla. With a vision to enhance the beauty of our traditional Indian classical music globally, Suraj is setting new milestones every day.

He believes that in today’s world it is very difficult to make a living by playing the tabla. There are concerts of classical music, but many artists are demoralized due to non-payment of fees. That’s why many tabla players, despite being educated from the gharana, are making their living by accompanying less classical music, but in film or smooth music. Due to the intense competition in tabla, there are many pe…