Suraj Rana also known as POPPIN MI from Himachal Pradesh was the first Indian to win the International Poppin dance championship in Singapore in 2022. The event name was 5 of a Kind Street Dance Festival Singapore 2022. date of the event and it was concluded on 18th September 2022. It was a proud moment for India and the state of Himachal Pradesh. Dancers from Japan, China, Australia, South Korea many other countries participated the event.