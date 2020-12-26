Swiss Military, Leading Premium global lifestyle brand Introduces 2021 collection in the Indian subcontinent

New Delhi: An evening was hosted by Mr. Ashok Sawhney, World Wide Chairman Swiss Military to celebrate the introduction of the Swiss Military 2021 collection in Association with Mrs. India One in Million 2020.

On the occasion the models showcased different ranges of Swiss Military 2021’ collection. The product categories for the collection in the Indian sub-continent will include Travel Gear, Writing Instruments, Leather / PU, Apparels, Electronics, Men’s Grooming, Health, Sunglasses & Miscellaneous Accessories.

Mr. Ashok Sawhney, World Wide Chairman Swiss Military said “Our vision is to create a global brand through our constantly changing and innovative product verticals for the mass audiences aspiring to own a world class Swiss brand at an affordable price.

We wish to research demand for unavailable products or their usage thereof and designing products to fulfil that very demand vacuum.”

Some of the dignitaries present at the event were Bharat Gauba ( Swiss Military ), Vijay Kalra ( Swiss Military ), Rohit Dhingra ( Fashion Photographer ), Prashant Swati ( Event Management ) and Winners of Mrs. India ‘One in Million’ to name a few.

Swiss Military is one of the leading premium lifestyle brands globally.

Having established ourselves as the fore-runners in the dynamic global premium lifestyle sector, we are now set to capture newer grounds both in terms of market penetration and newer product categories in order to serve as a one-stop solution of global lifestyle products from our brand bouquet.

Their operations are spread across 26 countries and we operate through 400 stores in the European Region alone. Worldwide, we have over 15 licensees manufacturing and distributing over 1900 SKUs exclusively for our Brand.

Swiss Military has aligned itself with the Make in India vision of the Government of India to add products across our premium lifestyle range exclusively for the Indian Subcontinent.