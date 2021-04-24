SYKES India organizes ‘VOICES’ Awards to Empower Leadership

Hyderabad – Global digital marketing and customer service outsourcer SYKES, has organized the VOICES for Leadership Team Awards 2021. Held at The Westin Hyderabad, the event is aimed to recognize and reward its leaders as well as celebrate their growth and accomplishments in the past months. Over 60 leaders attended this first in-person event after the lockdown, strictly following COVID-19 protocols and ensuring the safety of the attendees. Aside from the awards, the program also covered high level updates about the business and the company’s roadmap for 2021.

Top performers were given Star, Superstar, and Mega Superstar awards. Star employees were awarded with INR 25,000, while the Superstar winners received INR 50,000. Mega Superstars were presented with a whopping INR 1,00,000 cash prize, along with a trophy. Top teams were also announced, with awardees receiving INR 1,00,000 and INR 20,000.

During the occasion, Mr. Dishant Bhojwani, Country Head – SYKES India, said, “As an organization, SYKES’ objective is to stay together and ‘work as one’ despite these challenging times. We put great importance on building a strong corporate culture with respect and recognition as foundation. We strive to ensure that we empower our leadership, while helping them reward the efforts and hard work of their teams. The pandemic was equally harsh on the overall well-being of everyone. Through these awards, we want to convey to our associates that their efforts are appreciated and reassure them of a brighter and safer tomorrow.”

Guests were treated with drinks, delicious meals, and lavish gift hampers. They were some of the key towards the success of the company, and through events like this, SYKES India was able to give back to their people.

Amid the pandemic, SYKES India was one of the very few organizations who were able to continuously provide job opportunities for the community, launching 2 new state-of-the-art centers in Hyderabad, and creating hundreds of new jobs.