T.S.R.T.C extends lifelong Free travel to the two babies born in TSRTC buses

Hyderabad- The Telangana Road Transport Corporation(TSRTC) extends lifelong free travel to the two babies born recently in moving RTC buses.

The two babies were born on 30th November and 7th December in TSRTC buses in Nagarkurnool and Asifabad depot buses.

In November a lady gave birth to a Baby girl at about 18:30 hrs in Nagar Kurnool depot bus near Peddakothapally.

Another lady passenger welcomed her baby girl while onboard the bus at about 12.00 noon in the Asifabad depot bus near Siddipet. Both the women are said to be frequent travelers. They developed labor pains suddenly. TSRTC crew, fellow passengers helped the mothers in the delivery process. Later the officials of the transport corporation coordinated with the health department and rushed the mothers and newborns to the nearby government hospitals in 108 Ambulances for further treatment. They are said to be doing good.

These two women gave birth to their Children on a moving bus during their journey to their respective destinations. They continued on their journey after delivering babies. Both the mothers and their babies have reached their destinations and are said to be good and healthy.

In a rare gesture, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, TSRTC Mr. VC Sajjanar announced today that these two kids can travel free in all TSRTC buses for their lifetime.

He also appreciated the crew for their quick response and humanitarian gesture. As goodwill, the CMD of TSRTC was pleased to offer the newborns a lifetime journey on the TSRTC buses free of cost.