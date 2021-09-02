Talibans Assure Safe Passage Of Afghan Sikhs – Sahney

“Consequent upon meeting between India’s Ambassador to Qatar, Deepak Mital and Mr. Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai, Chief of Talibans Political Office in Doha, Taliban representatives in Kabul have assured the Afghan Sikhs that they would be provided safe passage to come to India” said Mr. Vikramjit S. Sahney, International President – World Punjabi Organisation.

Meanwhile 180 Afghan Sikhs and Hindus have returned to their respective homes in Jalalabad, Gahzni and Kabul and very few of them are in Karte Parwan Gurdwara in Kabul. “It is to be stated that these Afghan Sikhs had a narrow escape from the bomb blast happened last week at Kabul airport that upon starting of firing we had advised them to return to Gurdwara at about 2.00 am” further added Mr. Vikramjit Sahney.

Mr. Sahney also stated that we are in touch with MEA and remaining Afghan Sikhs and Hindus in Afghanistan and evacuation plan is being chalked out in further 10 days or so enabling these Afghan Sikhs to visit India on pilgrimage on the occasion of 400 years of birth anniversary of Shri Guru Tegh Bahadur ji. The same ha bee conveyed to Taliban representatives and have accepted the proposal in principle and have assured that they will provide full security for these Afghan Sikhs to travel to Kabul airport and then to India.

A meeting has been convened by Mr. Vikramjit Sahney on Friday with various Afghan representatives in Delhi to chalk out and finalize the programme of rehabilitation of these 250 Afghan Sikhs and Hindus under the programme “My Family, My Responsibility”. In addition, rehabilitation programme of 520 Afghan Sikhs and Hindu families will also be reviewed.

Mr. Sahney also announced that free skilling at the World Class Skill Centre in Hari Nagar will be extended to all Afghan Muslim refugees also in addition to Afghan Sikhs and Hindus in wake of recent protest by Afghan refugees that they don’t have jobs and means to earn their livelihood. Mr. Sahney added that World Punjabi Organisation and Sun Foundation are committed to save lives and livelihoods for all Afghan refugees irrespective of their caste, creed or religion.