TFMC and IKEA join hands in promoting Handloom Monday

Hyderabad- TFMC (Telangana Facilities Management Council) and IKEA, the biggest furniture company in the world, join hands in promoting “HANDLOOM MONDAY”.

Handloom Monday was a call given by Mr K.T. Rama Rao, Minister for IT, Govt of Telangana. It is an initiative to promote Handlooms and Support Weavers Community by wearing Handloom Clothes Every Monday.

As part of this drive, TFMC has been organising Handloom Melas from time to time. As part of that drive, it has organised an “A HANDLOOM MELA”, which kicked off on Monday afternoon at IKEA. IKEA was kind enough to accommodate two handloom stalls. This Mini Handloom Mela will be held every month first Monday at IKEA and will continue for the next 12 months, informed Mr Satyanarayana Mathala, President of TFMC.

The One Day Mini Handloom Mela was formally inaugurated by Mr Amarnath Reddy Atmakuri, Chief Relations Officer, IT Department, Government of Telangana. Over 7000 footfalls are expected to visit during the day. Handloom Monday was followed by IT Industry judiciously till the pandemic broke. After the pandemic, the TFMC recently revived the initiative.

Work From Home, Office, Village or Work From Anywhere, but wear ‘Handlooms Every Monday’ tells Telangana Facilities Management Council to all the IT employees. Several Facilities Management professionals and IT employees wearing Handloom clothes, blazers graced the mela. They also held placards #MyHandloomMyPride. IT Minister KT Rama Rao has given a call couple of years back urging IT Employees to wear Handlooms at least one day every Monday. And the practice continued.

TFMC is the only body that has been taking forward the call given by K.T. Rama Rao. TFMC has organised 17 Handloom exhibitions at various IT facilities across the city. This is the 18th Mela. IT employees purchased Handloom Clothes worth Rs two crore over some time through these Melas. Through this mela, TFMC also revived its pledge to support Handlooms and Weavers and promote them.

The stalls which have come at Exit Lounge on the Ground Floor or IKEA featured handloom masks, Gadwal, Pochampally, Siddipet, Ikkat Pattu Sarees, Handicraft Products, Handloom Kurt has, Jute Bags, Kalamkari bed sheets, dress material, Mangalaguri Cotton Sarees, Kuppadam Pattu Sarees, dresses made from sarees and many others. Many IT employees are seen buying dress material, sarees, footwear and blazers. The mela which goes close to IT employees enables them to visit, explore and purchase handloom clothes and start wearing them every Monday.