Thank medical professionals & scientists for empowering India against the pandemic : Ravi Shastri

Hyderabad: Indian men’s cricket team head coach Ravi Shastri got the first dose of the COVID jab at Apollo Hospitals, Ahmedabad, on 2nd March. Shastri is in Ahmedabad along with the Indian Cricket team as part of the ongoing Test Series against England.

Eulogising the Indian Scientific community and team Apollo he said, “Got the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Thank the amazing medical professionals & scientists for empowering India against the pandemic. Extremely impressed with the professionalism shown by Kantaben and her team at Apollo, Ahmedabad in dealing with COVID-19 vaccination. I am the first one from Indian Cricket team to get vaccinated and I am sure the boys will get vaccination done, soon as well.”