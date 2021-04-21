The address by Hon’ble Prime Minister would build confidence among the people to fight against pandemic: PHD Chamber

Mr. Sanjay Aggarwal, President, PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry said that the address by Hon’ble Prime Minister would build confidence among the people to fight against pandemic covid-19

The measures suggested by Hon’ble Prime Minister are inspiring and mitigate the impact of covid on migrant workers, trade, industry and economy, said Mr. Sanjay Aggarwal

We appreciate that Government is taking all necessary steps to ensure adequate availability of hospital beds, medicines, oxygen etc. across the country and the nation would emerge out of the pandemic very soon, said Mr. Aggarwal

We assure our fullest support to the Government of India to mitigate the daunting impact of the pandemic covid-19 on workers, people, industry and economy, said Mr. Sanjay Aggarwal

India has a very high component of young population which shall help mitigate the risk of the virus. Vaccination of above 18 years from May 1, 2021 would mitigate the pandemic impact sooner than later, said Mr. Aggarwal

Mr. Aggarwal, however, stressed on the importance of social distancing, wearing masks and Covid-appropriate Behavior protocols.

Mr. Aggarwal believes that the nation needs to focus on setting up mini containment zones in areas suffering high infection rates with effective medical focus rather than implementing a national wide lockdown.