The Art exhibition – “Together 2023” is an exhibition of Drawing, Paintings, Prints, Ceramics and sculptures



The exhibition – “Together 2023” is an exhibition of Drawing, Paintings, Prints, Ceramics, and sculptures by 92 artists from Delhi starting from January 2-15, 2023 from 11 am to 7 pm daily at Art Gallery 1-4 & Foyer, Lalit Kala Akademi, Rabindra Bhawan, New Delhi- 110001. India

About The Released Child

Creative freedom being explored to the hilt? To the point that in his works Hemraj seems to assert the child inside unabashedly! Can that be seen as art?

Picasso somewhere stated, “It took me three years to paint like Raffle but a lifetime to paint like a child.”

It seems that through his peek-a-boo strokes Hemraj is playing between the dark patchy one’s hiding partially behind the transparent roller strokes that leave it partially mystified and the rest beckoning towards itself to be unearthed. Synonymous with the dynamics of life: playing peek-a-boo with the ever-lifting veil to be overtaken by renewed and more subtle one’s!

Then those thick dots effectively consciously and simultaneously unconsciously placing themselves again in a typical childlike manner declare Hemraj’s boldness of experimentation with an unhesitant demeanor.

If art is a means to experience freedom and express freedom, Hemraj must be leaping in that very zone. For there is bold impudence, nerve and sassiness of a child in there. With adamance and strong-headedness, the child in him at play, in that very exploration verging on to the mystery that is louder in some than others that are pure leisure!