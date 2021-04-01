The dead police officers’ family donates organs… Shri VC Sajjanar lauds ASI Mahipal Reddy’s Family for donating his organs…

Hyderabad…..Cyberabad Police Commissioner goes beyond a call of his duty and lauds the family of ASI Mahipal Reddy for donating his organs and saving the lives of eight people with those organs.

Minister for Education Sabhita Indra Reddy visited the bereaved family and paid her respect to the officer. Her son Karthik Reddy also paid his respect.

Shri Sajjanar Commissioner of Police Cyberabad today visited the family of ASI Mahipal Reddy at Kismatpur Village, Bandlaguda Jagir of Ranga Reddy District. He visited along with other senior police officers of Cyberabad and Jeevandan Incharge Dr G. Swarnalatha.

He was accompanied by DCP Shamshabad N Prakash Reddy, Cyberabad DCP Traffic Sri SM Vijay Kumar, IPS, DCP Madhapur Venkateshwarlu, Rajendranagar ACP R Sanjay Kumar, ACP Kukatpally Surender Rao, Rajendranagar Inspector Kanakiah, KPHB Inspector Laxminarayana and others.

VC Sajjanar and his other colleagues lent their shoulders for carrying the body of a deceased colleague to the crematorium. While doing so they shared the grief with the family of the colleague who lost his life while on duty serving society. These officers led the procession, carrying the corpse on their shoulder and other colleagues followed them.

It was not just a mark of showing respect for the colleague who is no more but also reaching out to the deceased family in their hour of grief. It is an irreparable loss to the family. But it gives them a feeling that the entire police force was behind them, especially a commissioner level officer carrying the corpse.

The officer was given full police respect. Police gave a customary salute to the departed colleague with a police band and full honour bestowed on him.

Sri A. Mahipal Reddy, a 1989 batch Police officer, KPHB PS’s eight organs were donated yesterday at KIMS Hospital.

While on duty at the scene of the crime of an accident caused by a drunk car driver at Kolan Raghava Reddy gardens, Nizampet under KPHB PS limits, on the night of 27the March, the ASI, who was standing roadside was hit by a Uber cab driver who was driving recklessly at high speed resulting in severe injuries to the officer. He was immediately admitted to the hospital but could not be saved. Due to severe injuries to the head, he battled for life for three days and breathed last in the hospital yesterday.

Shri Mahipal Reddy was declared brain dead by the hospital on March 30th. His family members were magnanimous enough even in the grief struck times, thought of humanity and came forward and donated his organs and saved the lives of many people who are suffering from various organ diseases.

Shri VC Sajjanar, IPS felicitated the family members who include: A. Anitha(Lavanya) wife of the officer, father A. Sura Reddy, elder son Pramod Reddy, Younger son Sandeep Reddy, Uncle Sanjeeva Reddy. He conveyed deep gratitude to the family members

on behalf of the Police and Jeevandan for their commitment towards service to the society even in the time of bereavement.

He appreciated the efforts of the family for donating organs for humanitarian causes and assured them all help as per policy as the police officer has died while on duty.

He also urged the public to understand the importance of organ donation in society.

The family stood as a role model to many in society today. Despite their grief, they thought about others’ welfare.

Mr Sajjanar appreciated them understanding the importance of organ donation. This will set an example for others to emulate, he said while interacting with the media on the sidelines of the funeral procession.

People need to understand that the Jeevandan scheme is a transparent system and more efficient and effective. It has a very Robust system. Telangana Jeevandan has become a Role Model to the entire country, the Commissioner stated.

One brain dead donor can save up to eight lives, lives of people suffering from end-stage organ failures, he added.

Further, Mr.Sajjanar urged the public to shed all apprehensions and misconceptions about organ donation and develop a rational approach towards this magnanimous work.

A total of 38 persons have donated organs in the State under the Jeevandan scheme of Telangana since the beginning of the year, Jeevandhan informed.

The Police of Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda are planning to have a sustainable collaboration with the Jeevandan programme and to engage themselves directly in spreading awareness among the police personnel and the public on various issues and organ donation and also to be part of the process of organ donation and making it more smooth and expeditious.

The efforts of the staff and officers of Jeevandan were commended by the Police officers. Efforts are being made to rope in Cyberabad Security Council in this Noble Cause.

In case of braindead and for more information on organ donation, the families may reach out pm 040-23489494