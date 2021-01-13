The Galleria Mall concludes its ‘Year-end’ celebration with a magical blast!

Bengaluru: Bringing Christmas cheer to the end of the year, The Galleria Mall in Yelahanka, Bangalore, managed by Brookfield Properties, recently concluded its week-long extravaganza “Trinkets & Toys Fest” on Sunday, December 27th. Organized with the highest standards of safety and sanitation, the Joyful & Toyful Christmas celebration saw a multitude of the city’s urban youth, kids, and families coming together to shop, dine, and engage in a series of entertaining events and activities.

Twinkling with Christmas lights and decorations, the venue offered a larger-than-life Toyland experience right from the entrance. Adding to the spirit of the season and keeping the visitors engaged, The Galleria Mall also planned a series of international performances by clowns, toy soldiers, elves, reindeers, magicians, and Santa Clause himself! The charming Christmas Market became the hot spot for shoppers with its unique shop stands offering the best-in-town Christmas gifts & crafts.

Mr. AbhijitHanumante, GM – Global Kitchens commented, “The Galleria Mall has seen a steady rise in footfall since it opened in June. The continued rigor around communicating with the customers through various marketing campaigns has really helped in bringing them back to the mall where utmost precautions are in place to provide a safe shopping and dining experience. We are back to 55% business in the F&B category and with the Christmas campaign and festive season vibes, we are looking forward to the numbers getting even better soon. Our F&B outlets have taken all possible safety measures to serve food that is not only delicious but also safe for our prized customers.”

Held at the heart of North Bangalore in Yelahanka, the Christmas extravaganza had a lot in store for kids and families with joyous and thrilling on-ground activities. The lively spirit of Christmas began right at the mall entrance, where kids and families were welcomed by ‘The majestic Nutcrackers’ (According to German folklore, nutcrackers were given as keepsakes to bring luck to the family and protect the home. It is said that they represent strength and power and watches over the family keeping evil spirits and danger away). At the centre was a giant Christmas tree followed by Santa’s Workshop that became the key spot to take pictures. A special Santa Parade on 25th December and Toy Soldier’s Parade on 26th December saw performers from different parts of UAE & Europe. Santa Clause, along with his elves and reindeer, distributed gifts to little munchkins around the mall. Ensuring social distancing, Santa with his tribe also performed melodious Christmas Songs. Delighted kids struck a pose with Santa, his elves, and reindeer. At the Toy Soldier’s Parade, inspired by the famous Macy’s Parade and Disneyland Parades, the members posed with kids and distributed gifts and candies to them.

Speaking at the event Ms. Monalisa Panda, Mommy Blogger said, “Shopping was one of the most missed out activities since the advent of coronavirus in our lives. It’s almost been ten months post which I have stepped out for shopping. While I was craving for some retail therapy, I landed up at the Trinkets and Toys Fest that made me a kid again! A day full of shopping and indulging in some delish desserts with safety protocols in place, my Christmas turned out extremely special. Thanks to The Galleria Mall for organizing such a beautiful event.”

Commenting on the response, LIFESTYLE said, “I would say it is a happy ending to 2020 as we have recovered nearly half of our footfalls and two-thirds of our business at the Lifestyle Store in The Galleria Mall. The marketing activities undertaken by the mall have truly helped bring visitors back to our store while igniting excitement among customers and offering them a safe and seamless shopping experience. Safety has always been the priority both for the mall and for us, in-store. We will continue to keep the safety of our customers at the fore and look forward to more footfalls in this new year.”

The event concluded on 27th December with a magic show with world-renowned magician James which became the spotlight stealer. Welcoming scores of visitors in just 7 days, the event left Bangaloreans with high spirits and warm hearts!