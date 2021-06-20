The Government of Tamil Nadu has announced various schemes to protect the unattended children who have lost their parents due to corona infection at Meenambal Shivraj Nagar, Chennai Middle School, Chennai on 19th June. With the approval of the District Collector under the Social Welfare Department and Social Security Department, chetpattu has provided services including food, medicine, safety, education and mental health at the children’s home run by the NGO ARUN Rainbow Homes.
Egmore Legislator Mr. E. Paranthaman, Chennai District Safety Committee Officer Ramesh Karthik, Child Protection Committee member R. Sakayanathan, Sector Health Nurse Sicily and Nurse Ezhilarasi participated in the function.
Contact : SusheelaAnand 8939889650 Rajababu : 9840491760 Social Worker R. Sakayanathan Member, Child Protection Committee 9840018091